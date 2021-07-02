Opinion

Former Trump security adviser tries to undermine NZ-China friendship

Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  19:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
I wasn't at all surprised to hear a former national security adviser to Donald Trump warning New Zealand to limit our relationship with China recently. That's rich, I thought.
Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  19:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0

I wasn't at all surprised to hear a former national security adviser to Donald Trump warning New Zealand to limit our relationship with China recently. That's rich, I thought.

Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, who advised former US President Trump for about a year before being unceremoniously "fired," appeared on a Radio New Zealand podcast called Red Line, warning New Zealanders to "no longer tolerate" what he calls "the China threat."

That's ironic, perhaps, coming from a retired US Army lieutenant who invaded Iraq – among other roles in his illustrious career – looking for a threat that didn't exist, killing countless civilians and destabilizing a country and entire region in the process.

Now he's sticking his beak into New Zealand-China relations and trying his best to cause a rift, probably because New Zealand, as a member of the Five Eyes group, has recently asserted itself by splitting from other members of the group on key issues relating to our relationship with China.

He argued on the podcast that China uses its economic relationships with countries like New Zealand for "coercive purposes." If China succeeds, he said: "the world will be less free, less prosperous, and less safe."

Former Trump security adviser tries to undermine NZ-China friendship
Xinhua

Chinese lion dances lit up Wellington streets during New Zealand's largest outdoor arts and music festival, CubaDupa, in March.

The irony of the matter is that China and New Zealand have enjoyed a much more prosperous relationship over the past 15 years than we could ever hope to achieve with our supposed best buddy, the United States, at least for the time being, despite our older brother pretending we're meant to be best of friends.

You see, way back in 2008 New Zealand became the first developed country to enter into a free trade agreement with China. In that 15 years China has become our largest trading partner, and a whopping 97 percent of our goods exports to China are tariff free. Two-way trade between the two countries is more than US$23.1 billion annually.

That doesn't sit well with many in the US, who would rather New Zealand – a small country of just 5 million – tow the Five Eyes line.

But John Key, former prime minister of New Zealand, thinks the "China threat" is vastly overblown, and he reckons our American friends need to put more on the table.

One of the biggest sticking points in our country's relationship with the US is that they still haven't entered into a free trade agreement with New Zealand, despite years of discussions.

"I was talking to Obama about it once," Key said on the "Red Line" podcast. "I said: 'You know, we've got a free trade agreement with all parts of One China ... but right at the moment we don't have one with the United States, and you're meant to be pretty much our best friend."

A very fair point.

The former prime minister went on to discuss one-on-one conversations he's had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he's asked what China's dream is. "It's to develop the country to a point where they are smart, efficient, actually environmentally quite sound, lifting people out of poverty, and giving people opportunities and hope."

I reckon if more New Zealanders had as much insight into the real China as Key, they'd be pretty chuffed with us continuing to develop our relations with China, a country that has worked extremely hard over the past few decades to achieve that China dream which, when you think about it a bit more, is our dream too.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     