﻿
Opinion

It's time to teach crammers a good lesson

Yang Mengchen
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
When a teenager is dragged from one training session to the next for some years, they could easily suffer from burnouts.
Yang Mengchen
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0

Recently the nationwide regulation of extracurricular training programs left many once thriving teaching facilities on tenterhooks, with many wondering what would be in store for them.

Some teachers are also feeling the pinch.

One of my acquaintances  had recently signed for an English training course for her son, given by the son's class master, who also teaches the class English. The mother had previously received messages about "still having a few vacancies in my extra classes" from the teacher, but had found excuses not to attend, until this summer vacation.

Each two-hour session would be charged 500 yuan (US$77) per person, with the whole training costing 10,000 yuan. The training was attended by about a dozen students, mostly the son's classmates.

Unfortunately (for the teacher), only two sessions after, local educational authority stopped the training after receiving tip-offs.

What a relief for the son.

Now he only needs to attend four training courses, of which the math costs 9,000 yuan.

As a sophomore at Shanghai International Studies University I support these restrictive moves, my only regret being that this has not happened earlier. Before college, I had taken extracurricular classes for ten years, costing my parents about 30,000 yuan. That's a trifle compared with one of my high school classmates who attended such training at a cost of around 300,000 yuan. Her parents even sold their car and license plate for 136,000 yuan to make up for the tutoring fees when the daughter was preparing for her college entrance examination.

Regulating these crammers is now high on government agenda, though its success still hinges on determination and coordination. To my knowledge, many training facilities have not only survived previous efforts at crackdowns or restriction, but have emerged stronger, with many growing into mammoth conglomerates successfully listed abroad.

In my hindsight today I could say with that those after-school classes, heavily focused on test-taking skills, were expensive, and useless.

But not so in the eye of many Chinese parents. With traditional emphasis on a good education, those payments are seen as a good investment, promising higher marks, better university and brighter employment prospects.

Education should be a source of inspiration for life, with book learning constituting only a fraction of it.

It should be above all a moral influence meant to start the educated off along the right lines, seeking to initiate the students in the pleasure of seeking truth and learning, equipping them with the wherewithal to devote single-handedly to the serious things of life. It is a pity that for many students today the learning journey ends the moment they finish the final test.

When a teenager is dragged from one training session to the next for some years, they could easily suffer from burnouts. And when the stock of aspiration has run out, no amount of remedial measures later could help to replenish it. Let's hope this time the rectification is for real.

The author is an intern at Shanghai Daily. The views are her own.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Shunyi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     