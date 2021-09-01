The ridiculous reasons for repatriating some Chinese students

The United States has deported some Chinese students based on photos in their phones in which the students are participating in compulsory military training exercises.

September has come, and Chinese parents and their children are talking about the military instruction training that some students will receive upon entering a new school.

The children, by and large, are excited, anticipating the first few weeks of collective life, the shared dormitories, the great outdoors, and the relief from regular school routines.

It's fun in many ways. For instance, some children who are spoiled for choices and comforts at home will, for the first time, learn firsthand about the importance of rigorous discipline. They will need to make their own beds.

It can also be tough. Depending on the temperature, in extreme cases, the outdoor drills could lead to some accidents when, some children, after having exercised for too long, might suffer from heatstroke.

One student in my son's class once complained to her parents that she hadn't slept the previous night, because no sooner had her head touched the pillows than she was awoken again.

For some parents, it offers a short reprieve from the demanding task of child-rearing. Catering to children's daily needs can be quite demanding.

In sum, it's generally seen as a harmless, relaxing experience, but depending on your plans for your children, be sure to stow away the training-related photos carefully.

Recently, US border control repatriated three Chinese international students, alleging they are either government-funded or military-affiliated, partially based on the evidence of such photos.

According to Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the students, whom US authorities suspected of having ties to the military after they discovered in the latter's smartphones photos showing them undergoing military-style training, were repatriated to China after being interrogated at Houston Airport.

Such training has been required throughout China's education systems for a long time before entering middle school, high school or college.

My son, who turned 18 this week, has already had the benefit of two such training sessions. If he went to college next year, he would receive his third training.

My wife has had two.

I have had one.

No Chinese who know us – whether our relatives, classmates, or colleagues – would assume that we have any military connection for having received such training.

As stated, the main aims of this training are to build the students' perseverance in tackling difficulties and build stronger character, according to the outline published by China's Ministry of Education.

Randomly and groundlessly suspecting these students of having military ties on such ridiculous evidence testifies to US hubris and caprice in so lightly reaching a decision that might seriously affect students' lives.