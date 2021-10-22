Forum seeks to define roles in the fast changing world

A recent forum sought to identify something definite in this age of uncertainties, from multiple perspectives of the state, society, the enterprise, and individuals.

Themed on "We and the world in this age of great changes," the forum was jointly sponsored by Fudan School of Management and Fudan School of Philosophy.

Participating scholars approached the theme from four perspectives: "How the world sees us," "How we see the world," "How we see ourselves," and "How we see the future."

In answering the first "how," Wu Xinbo, dean of Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, gave his answer: China is a reliable partner, and a formidable opponent. He added that in the eyes of some developing countries, China is very successful in terms of development and governance. "As a result, we became formidable rivals in the eyes of some hegemonistic countries," he said.

Wu went on to point out that the pandemic is nothing short of a world war in a non-traditional sense of the word. He said that from historical experience, economic and technological progress could drive social progress, while wars and crises could change the process of history.

The fundamental changes elicited by the pandemic – the energy it engendered – is nothing short of a war. Therefore, China must stay true to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and continue to safeguard international peace and be a provider of public goods in terms of maintaining international stability.

Regarding "how we should see ourselves," professor Luo Yuming said that the global instability stems from our inner disquietude, and we are eminently able to determine that we ourselves are good, meaningful, and able to do what we should do, and we can find peace in this process.

He said that in this age of rapid changes, every enterprise and individual should think about their own roles, and justify their for existence. Luo suggested that, given pervading anxiety, we can seek wisdom from traditional Chinese culture and philosophy. We should renew our faith in the native strength of being good.