﻿
Opinion

Forum seeks to define roles in the fast changing world

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
A recent forum sought to identify something definite in this age of uncertainties, from multiple perspectives of the state, society, the enterprise, and individuals.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0

A recent forum sought to identify something definite in this age of uncertainties, from multiple perspectives of the state, society, the enterprise, and individuals.

Themed on "We and the world in this age of great changes," the forum was jointly sponsored by Fudan School of Management and Fudan School of Philosophy.

Participating scholars approached the theme from four perspectives: "How the world sees us," "How we see the world," "How we see ourselves," and "How we see the future."

Forum seeks to define roles in the fast changing world

Wu Xinbo

In answering the first "how," Wu Xinbo, dean of Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, gave his answer: China is a reliable partner, and a formidable opponent. He added that in the eyes of some developing countries, China is very successful in terms of development and governance. "As a result, we became formidable rivals in the eyes of some hegemonistic countries," he said.

Wu went on to point out that the pandemic is nothing short of a world war in a non-traditional sense of the word. He said that from historical experience, economic and technological progress could drive social progress, while wars and crises could change the process of history.

The fundamental changes elicited by the pandemic – the energy it engendered – is nothing short of a war. Therefore, China must stay true to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and continue to safeguard international peace and be a provider of public goods in terms of maintaining international stability.

Regarding "how we should see ourselves," professor Luo Yuming said that the global instability stems from our inner disquietude, and we are eminently able to determine that we ourselves are good, meaningful, and able to do what we should do, and we can find peace in this process.

He said that in this age of rapid changes, every enterprise and individual should think about their own roles, and justify their for existence. Luo suggested that, given pervading anxiety, we can seek wisdom from traditional Chinese culture and philosophy. We should renew our faith in the native strength of being good.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wan Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     