Opinion

On artistic licence and the questionable utterances in Shojo manga

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0
Given the different impact of creative art works on adults and young people in their formative years, a rating system might be a solution.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0

While there is little argument to the assertion that literary works or films and television series should be guided by proper values, some art productions continue to provoke controversy.

Recently I have noted the exchange of acrimony over the values and world outlook, expressed or implied, in some art productions.

It all started with a vlogger called Rabbyui criticizing prejudices and negative stereotypes of females suggested in several romantic Shojo manga -- Japanese comics targeting teenage girls.

The vlogger took a manga series 'Hori san to Miyamura kun' as an example, citing some dialogue in it such as "timid as a girl."

She also discussed details or plots in other manga or animated television series. These were fine at first glance but close scrutiny points to the stereotypes underlying them, suggesting descriptions intended for women to be essentially deprecatory.

Since these works exert a subtle, yet often imperceptible, influence on readers and viewers, their utterances, when amplified through art work, are not something trivial and should be subject to effective regulation.

When this view is expressed in a post on Sina Weibo, a popular social media platform in China, there has been both agreement and disagreement.

Some commentators insist that there should be no taboos in art, as all views expressed in literature and art, by affording us alternative views, are good for us to learn holistically about the real world. The audience themselves should pass their judgement independently.

"Family, education, environment, friends and our own life experience are what shape our values, world views and mindset. And we must stop holding a few works of fiction culpable," a netizen said in a post with over a thousand likes.

Significantly, the mangas she mentioned were actually quite popular for their romantic storylines and charismatic characters.

"Fictions are just fictions," another comment said. "Most readers like us just enjoy the stories for entertainment and there's no need to be too fastidious about subtle innuendos."

But there needs to be a proper balance between the two, as many other people pointed out.

For mature adults who have developed values of their own, they may not be so susceptible to the corrosive influence of a few books and TV shows.

But for impressionable juveniles and youths, proper education and inculcation of correct values should be a higher priority.

Given the difference of impact on adults and young people in their formative years, a rating system that legally determines the suitability of creative works for people in different age groups might be a solution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Weibo
Sina
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     