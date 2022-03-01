Opinion

Much drama overseas about Chinese costume and romance TV shows

Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
Recently when I was doing a story on the "Chinese Alphabet" I came across the term "C-dramas" that I'd never heard before.
Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

Recently, when I was doing a story on the "Chinese Alphabet," I came across the term "C-dramas," which I had never heard of before.

Apparently it refers to Chinese TV dramas that are broadcast overseas, mostly costume dramas.

Foz Meadows, the Australian writer and poet I talked to for the "Chinese Alphabet" story, listed some of her favorite C-dramas, which included "The Sleuth of the Ming Dynasty" (成化四十年), "Nirvana in Fire" (琅琊榜) and "Word of Honor" (山河令).

Her highlight mention was "The Untamed," or "Chen Qing Ling" (陈情令) in Chinese, which was an adaptation of the novel "Mo Dao Zu Shi (literally meaning "The Ancestral Master of the Demonic Path").

It is a xianxia (a Chinese fantasy genre that was influenced by Chinese mythology, Taoism, Buddhism and martial arts) story that focuses on the bromance – or romance, if you look very carefully – between two men.

Much drama overseas about Chinese costume and romance TV shows

"Nirvana in Fire" is a well-received Chinese TV drama.

Apparently C-dramas have developed a fandom all over the world. On platforms such as Twitter, Tumblr and Archive of Our Own, you can find people from Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, the United States and many other countries creating fan fictions and arts based on these costume dramas.

Meadows explained to me why she loved "The Untamed" so much.

"Western TV tends to be bad at romance plots," Meadows told me. "Hollywood loves romantic movies, but because most TV shows are meant to run for as long as possible instead of being just one or two seasons, you end up with a lot of 'will-they, won't-they' tension without an actual dedicated romantic through-line.

"So romantic TV shows as a genre, or one-season shows that also contain a complete romance, aren't really a thing in the West. Which is ridiculous, because romance is great!"

Much drama overseas about Chinese costume and romance TV shows

"The Untamed" is probably the most popular C-drama in the world.

I have to admit that I haven't watched either of those, and actually don't remember the last time I watched a domestic costume drama.

What's more, online comments on Chinese social networking services, such as Weibo and Douban, show that some of the dramas were not positively received: "The Sleuth of the Ming Dynasty" received 5.5 out of 10 on Douban, yet 8.6 on IMDB; "The Untamed" received 7.7 on Douban while 9 on IMDB.

Meanwhile, Chinese audiences seem to be more lenient on most foreign shows. Take the genre show "Supernatural" for example. Its last season, which aired in 2020, received on average 8 on IMDB, and the score of the finale dropped to 6.3, yet the season received 9.2 on Douban.

Maybe we all have a certain sense of xenophilia, that is to say, no matter if we are from China, or Southeast Asia or North America. Yet again, the trendy C-dramas may open a new gate for cross-cultural communication. After all, who can say no to a good story that strikes a chord with the heart?

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Alphabet
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     