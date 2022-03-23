Want your kids to enjoy music? Do not force them!

Music is beautiful and essential. Let your child grow into it naturally. Try it yourself.

Many parents want their children to play a musical instrument. But forced practice can turn out to be monotonous and even torture for the whole family.

Some young learners struggle to concentrate. They lose patience easily. And their parents can be too strict. This often leads to unconstructive fights.

Is it necessary to force children into learning a musical instrument, especially against their interest?

In my opinion, music is by all means one of the best types of education, but it should remain optional for children.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Parents should think twice about why they want their children to pick up an instrument.

It should not be considered a skill to show off or to win higher marks when applying for schools.

There was a time in China when students who held a 10th-grade certificate for amateur pianists were granted 10 extra academic points when applying for high schools.

That policy was canceled around 2008.

I have a middle schoolmate who was forced into learning piano by her parents.

After getting the 10th-grade certificate, she never touched piano again later in her life, saying she "had had enough of it."

I remember myself showing an interest in the electronic organ back in primary school.

However, my parents didn't have time to send me for classes.

Therefore, my deficiency in musical knowledge has become a pity especially when I attend symphony concerts or listen to classical music – I wish I could understand the composition and musicians' demonstration better and therefore add more fun to life.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

It's never too late to learn.

Children usually learn things faster than adults. This is why many parents want their kids to start early, even if young learners are not able to recognize the charm and benefit of mastering an instrument yet.

As for children whose parents are musicians, I understand their "planned growing path."

Parents can use their social resources to help children develop a musical career and make a living or even gain fame.

For these future professionals, to start practicing from an early age is necessary.

For most other Chinese music learners who would find it hard to count on music for a livelihood, interest is still the best motivational power.

If a child refuses to practice on a regular base, parents should try to look for reasons instead.

Force is never the way.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

My neighbor's 7-year-old daughter used to dislike playing piano, complaining about the difficulty in daily practice.

But after her parents found a new teacher who helped her strengthen her grounding skills, the young girl gained confidence and started to practice on her own.

The mother has started practicing too, as music is a lifelong friend which is never too late to make.

As for myself, I started learning drums about three years ago.

Apart from gaining skills and enriching life, I find myself getting attracted by beats easily.

That has created more fun when I listen to all types of music.

Try it!