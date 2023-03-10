China's global security initiative seeks to uphold international law

Today's world continues to face increasing security threats, both traditional and non-traditional, ranging from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to the rise of cyber warfare, terrorism, climate change and pandemics. It is, therefore, evident that we must take bold and decisive moves to safeguard our future.



Unfortunately, for too long, the global security approaches have been dominated by a few powerful Western countries, most notably the United States. Their approach has prioritized military might and unilateral action over political resolution and cooperation. This has repeatedly resulted in a worsening situation where the voices and concerns of many other countries, particularly those from the Global South, have been ignored or marginalized.

Given that the current global security landscape is fraught with danger and uncertainty, it is time for a new approach that prioritizes dialogue over confrontation, cooperation over alliance, and win-win over zero-sum. This is precisely the vision put forth by China's Global Security Initiative (GSI), a bold and innovative proposal for solving the security challenges facing humanity.

The GSI, initially proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2022, highlights the significance of international law, signifying a new direction for global security. It reflects China's dedication to a more just, equitable and effective international security order that upholds the rule of law and promotes peaceful cooperation among nations.

At the heart of the GSI is a commitment to respecting the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereign equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, peaceful settlement of disputes, and cooperation for the common good. These principles serve as the foundation for an international rule of law in global security governance that concentrates on peaceful conflict resolution and respect for the rights of all nations, large and small.

Furthermore, the GSI recognizes the crucial role of the existing international instruments, such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the Biological Weapons Convention, in maintaining and promoting global security. It thus urges the international community to adhere to the effective implementation and enforcement of these instruments that constitute international legal frameworks to especially prevent the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

At the same time, the GSI advocates for developing new international rules and norms to address emerging security challenges like cybersecurity, biosecurity, new technologies and the weaponization of outer space. Accordingly, the GSI accentuates the determinant of international consultation and cooperation for the international law-making process, paying particular attention to the gist of broad participation and extensive consensus.

Moreover, the GSI explicitly underscores the normative and governance significance of international organizations and mechanisms in promoting global security, be it through the more effective implementation of existing international law or the creation of new international law. Thus, the initiative espouses the need for tight coordination and communication with the UN, regional organizations and other international institutions in this regard. Notably, the GSI bends to capitalizing on the normative functions of organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to achieve common security goals.

Taken as a whole, the GSI demonstrates China's position on the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. Unlike the hypocrisy and illusion that the so-called "rules-based" international order advocated by a few Western countries, China's approach to international law accommodates the core value that international law must be applied with equality and uniformity, with no hint of double standards. The GSI defines this as "rule equality," asserting that the universally accepted rules of international law, not domestic legislation and politics, must reign supreme in global security affairs.

It is also noteworthy that the GSI is a "doer" in the international-law enterprise, accompanied by swift and pragmatic actions to push for a new International Organization on Mediation. With its preparatory office launched in Hong Kong a few days ago, this new international organization aims to resolve international conflicts peacefully, radically consistent with the GSI's emphasis on the rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes. By promoting mediation as a viable alternative, its establishment undoubtedly contributes to the international legal landscape revolving around global security that underpins the GSI.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance, and at this moment of great peril, the GSI shines like a beacon of hope with its pledge to international law. China extends an invitation to the international community to embark on a journey of shared responsibility, where each and every nation has a vital role to play in ensuring a more peaceful and secure future for all.

(The author is a research fellow with the School of Law, Chongqing University.)