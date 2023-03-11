﻿
Opinion

As the workforce ages, job opportunities and security become acute concerns

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-03-11       0
Employment is a government priority, amid calls for increased incentives and a crackdown on age discrimination for those 35 years and older.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-03-11       0

The word "employment" was mentioned more than 20 times in the work report delivered by China's premier at the opening of the 14th National People's Congress on March 5, signaling that jobs are a major priority.

Delegate discussions during the congress suggest efforts will be made to create more jobs for young people and improve workplace opportunities for people 35 years and older.

The reference to 35-year-olds took me back more than 10 years to a tour I took of the headquarters of tech giant Tencent in Shenzhen. During the tour, I learned that some middle-aged workers were thinking of early retirement.

Confucius once said, "I took my stand at 30," but in the hectic cyberworld, many workers seemed slow to adapt to changing times and were reluctant about working overtime when necessary.

According to a survey by China Youth Daily, 70 percent of respondents said they have gotten their last promotion before the age of 35.

That was particularly true for those engaged in clerical jobs or work that involved methodical procedures – people who are suffering from work fatigue, people who didn't have the mental ability required of their jobs and people who couldn't cope with rapidly changing times. The exceptions, it appeared, were people employed in advanced technology or finance.

A 2022 national survey by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions found that 54 percent of workers aged 35-39 were anxious about possibly losing their jobs, 71 percent feared they would become "obsolete" in the information age, and 95 percent reported work stress.

The feeling of "marginalization" by people in this age segment is disturbing. Workers 35 years and older should be in their prime of experience and productivity. Whatever digital changes confront them should be easily remedied by in-house training.

Lu Guoquan, a political adviser, has been vociferous on the issue for several years.

During the twin sessions of the National People's Congress and its political consultative assembly, Lu urged more legal remedies to prevent age discrimination in the workplace.

Many workers, he noted, feel compelled to use the fullness of their youth to make a lot of money and don't have the time or incentive to build on those professional skills into middle age.

This short-term exploitation of demographics at the expense of creating the benefits of long-term experience will be detrimental to the nation's industrial development, according to Lu.

In a country with an aging population, it is important to nurture and retain a workforce as long as possible. Governments at all levels need to play their part in creating an employment realm where middle-aged workers can thrive and suffer no discrimination.

Consider the fact that the age limit on taking civil service examinations is currently 35 years. Why have an age limitation that may exclude talent the country needs?

It should be noted that some provinces, including Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hubei, have raised the age limit for civil service examination candidates to 40, but closer scrutiny suggests that flexibility applies only to vacancies requiring advanced academic degrees.

Some experts suggest that corporate China takes its cue from civil service procedures by limiting company recruitment to those 35 years or younger.

It's obvious that government needs to step in and make changes that ensure more equality for all workers, no matter what their age.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     