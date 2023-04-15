The civil service exam grindstone: 'a little gruel and many monks'

A job with government is consider a plum for graduates facing a very tight labor market. But first, you have to succeed at tough exams.

With a tight labor market and an estimated 12 million students graduating this year from colleges and universities across China, many school leavers are sitting for rounds and rounds of civil service examinations.

The tests, which some describe as "a little gruel and many monks," are highly competitive, so many students take multiple tests at different government levels and different places to enhance their chances of success.

Working for government has long been regarded as a secure job with a steady income.

Take Wu Jiang, as an example. According to a report by China Youth Daily, he managed to land a job at an institution, but since it was a contractual job with no promise of long-term security, he spent every lunch break and evening studying for civil service examinations.

In the space of six months, he took exams covering 26 civil service positions, many of them at county or township levels. For one exam, he had to ride a bus for eight hours.

Wu's perseverance was rewarded. In February, he ended up on the list of successful candidates for a position affiliated with a city in Hunan Province.

Civil service exams have long been part of China's history, dating back to ancient times when people seeking imperial appointments had to undergo strenuous testing. To pass was considered a great honor bestowed on a fortunate few.

Imaginechina

The latest craze about such exams, however, is to be chiefly blamed on too many graduates, and a lackluster labor market. In the western province of Qinghai – far from the glitz of eastern urban life – an exam for one government position attracted 6,002 candidates!

Given that, you can imagine how tough it is to succeed in developed coastal areas.

But for the lucky few, these examinations usually guarantee a job for life.

I know a woman who graduated with a bachelor's degree from a university in neighboring Jiangsu Province that wasn't even listed among the top colleges. She applied for a job in the Songjiang District tax bureau in Shanghai, passed the exam, and was finally accepted.

Her luck was extraordinary given the difficulty that someone from outside of Shanghai has in getting local household registration and securing access the full spectrum of resident entitlements.

According to the China Youth Daily report, in a master's class of 40 students at a top Beijing university, four planned to continue studies for doctoral degrees, five or six were going to work for companies and the rest were all cramming for civil service tests.

A major impetus is job security. At private companies, workers have to hope that promises of insurance and contributions to the housing provident fund will be honored. In civil services jobs, by contrast, benefits packages are generous, including retirement.

Liu Xiaohao, a master's degree student in economics at a Beijing university, reported receiving job offers from 10 companies, but he still was studying hard for two civil service tests. He has already spent nearly 5,000 yuan (US$725) on test-taking. The latest coinage for such multiple test-taking at different places is xunkao.

Another new term to emerge from this trend is jinmian, or "eligibility for interviews." That refers to the lucky few who pass from exams to job interviews.

In an online survey I saw recently, respondents said preparing for civil service exams is harder than preparing for the exams to enter graduate programs.

There was report of a young woman in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, who became schizophrenic after she sat civil service exams for five straight years at the insistence of her parents and failed them all.

Benjamin Jowett (1817-93), a British theologian and education reformer at Oxford University, said that the purpose of a university education was to enhance personal development, leading to what he hoped were future statesmen.

Anxious college graduates in China might well wonder where "personal development" fits into the endless loop of civil service exams.