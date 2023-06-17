﻿
Opinion

Overzealous fan vents the football passion of a nation, sparks security questions

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Penalty play: a young fan is punished after invading the pitch during a friendly match between Argentina and Australia to hug his hero Lionel Messi.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Overzealous fan vents the football passion of a nation, sparks security questions
Imaginechina

The 18-year-old enthusiast dashes onto the field and embraces Lionel Messi during a match in Beijing on Thursday.

In an unexpected turn of events, a goal by Lionel Messi just 81 seconds into a friendly match in Beijing between Argentina and Australia was overshadowed by the impulsive actions of a young fan.

On Thursday night, at Beijing Workers Stadium, an 18-year-old enthusiast dashed onto the field, embracing Messi, a World Cup champion with Argentina who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Before being apprehended by security personnel, the fan also managed to high-five Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, temporarily halting the match for over a minute.

The young intruder was removed from the field, flashing a gleeful smile of satisfaction amid cheers from the crowd.

Beijing police, however, weren't cheering. They imposed administrative detention on the teen, accompanied by a one-year ban from attending any football matches at sports venues.

The young fan, identified only the surname Di, expressed remorse during an interview, acknowledging the wrongdoing of his actions. He revealed his long-standing admiration for Messi, confessing that he had been a fan since childhood.

Overzealous fan vents the football passion of a nation, sparks security questions
Imaginechina

Security guards chase the young fan and remove him from the field.

While some fans viewed the incident as a highlight of the match and an expression of sports passion, others raised concerns about the potential implications for future events.

The incident has prompted discussions on the necessity to bolster security measures to ensure the safety and integrity of matches.

Instances of fans invading the pitch are not uncommon in football. They occur frequently in the world top leagues and are often regarded as commonplace spectacles at major tournaments.

Spectators may find such displays amusing, but game officials and organizers are left frustrated. Field intrusions not only disrupt the flow of the match but also pose significant security risks.

In a similar case in June, a Bordeaux fan invaded the pitch during a French Ligue 2 match and shoved a player during a goal celebration, causing a head injury.

That is the reason why football, the world's most popular sport, strictly prohibits such behavior. Unruly fans face fines and even imprisonment, and clubs may draw penalties from governing bodies.

Overzealous fan vents the football passion of a nation, sparks security questions
Imaginechina

The young man is cheered by fans in the stands and online.

Messi, in a response to the incident, said "don't make it difficult for him" and expressed gratitude to his Chinese fans for their support throughout his visit.

The game is over. Argentina beat Australia 2-0. Messi's appearance has shown the depth of both his superstar status and the popularity of football in China. A young fan got carried away and was punished. Perhaps it's now time to put the issue to rest and look forward to the future of the game in China.

Overzealous fan vents the football passion of a nation, sparks security questions
Imaginechina

He is finally taken away with a smile of satisfaction on the face.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     