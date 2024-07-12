China through your eyes: lessons on life and perspectives from the community

How would things be different if we were more willing to adopt a different point of view?

Moreover, this privilege got me thinking about perspectives. It’s rare we walk a mile in someone else’s shoes or see the world through someone else’s eyes.

I’ve spent this week judging a video contest for which you made short films about life in Shanghai and your take on Chinese culture. The campaign is called “Shanghai, My City,” and over the course of several days, a lot of screen time and too much coffee, you’ve taken me around the city, introducing me to new ideas and experiences. I’ve loved getting a glimpse into your lives and what you like about living here.

Something the video competition highlighted to me was how diverse Shanghai’s community is. Often diversity comes with flexibility and tolerance, but it can cough up division and misunderstanding. Living abroad in a foreign culture is the ultimate test of someone’s willingness to expose themselves to new perspectives. And it isn’t always easy, no matter how much we love our adopted home.



Shane and I moved to China 12 years ago. At first, there were many things about the place we didn’t understand and some stuff we didn’t even like. But over time, we’ve learned more about the country and in doing so entangled ourselves with China and its people.

Friends and family in England haven’t always understood our decision to live here. The world has an opinion on China. It’s a country that gets a lot of attention and draws a lot of noise. But when people did visit us, their perspectives changed. They saw China through our eyes rather than the lens of Western media, which can be limited and even biased.

My parents have visited us twice and are coming again this September. Shane’s parents visited us for the third time in March. This willingness to experience China directly has allowed all of them to develop a deeper understanding of what’s undeniably a fascinating country.

Meanwhile, a friend told me her parents won’t visit China. They have a warped view and don’t want to come. How narrow-minded is that? I mean, just imagine going through life with that mentality. How much will you miss and how small will your world become? It baffles me. When you close yourself off to new places, people and experiences, you create space for misunderstanding and even hatred. In the end, you make yourself ignorant.

Social media is the ultimate breeding ground for black-and-white thinking. From politics and religion to the gender debate, there are plenty of reasons to pick a side and stick with it. Algorithms know this and stuff us full of content that aligns with existing beliefs that limit our exposure to diverse perspectives. A digital echo chamber can only lead us to become more entrenched in what we think we already know.

But approached in the right way, social media is a place to learn from billions of people. We don’t always have to agree — life would be boring if we did — but there’s much to gain by listening to each other.

That’s the thing about understanding a different perspective. It doesn’t just change our opinions; it changes our hearts and minds. When we step outside of ourselves to engage with others, we create empathy and connection. A willingness to roll around with different perspectives encourages us to question our assumptions and develop a richer, more nuanced view.

This message becomes really important as we become more globalized. A global mixing pot presents us with both opportunities and challenges because we’re exposed to perspectives that question our opinions and values. The only answer is to embrace chances that cultivate kindness across cultural and ideological divides. If we don’t, we risk becoming increasingly individualistic which goes against everything we know about basic human needs.

So that’s what you’ve taught me. Seeing our city through your eyes reminded me that everyone’s experiences and thoughts are shaped by their own storyline. When we are open to new perspectives, we see the world in new ways and are better people for it.

Thank you to those who contributed to the “Shanghai, My City” campaign. Not only did I get to “meet” you, but I also learned a lot about the place I love. Your creativity, passion and unique viewpoints have enriched my understanding of Shanghai, and for that I am truly grateful.