In a move that violates the US government's long-held position and commitments and the basic norms governing international relations, a Xizang-related bill, titled "Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act," which gives recognition to the so-called notion of "Greater Tibet" made up by the Dalai group, was signed into law by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Such an act grossly interferes in China's domestic affairs, undermines China's interests, and sends a wrong signal to the "Tibet independence" forces. China firmly opposes it and has lodged a protest with the US side.

The essence of the so-called Xizang-related bill is to contain China with Xizang-related issues. The web of lies spun around this issue is no different from the various fabrications propagated in recent years by anti-China forces in the West to tarnish China's image.

Xizang has been part of China since ancient times. Xizang affairs are China's internal affairs which brook no interference by any external forces. Xizang today enjoys social stability and harmony, with a sound economic performance and people's well-being is well protected. Xizang is making fresh progress in effectively running its society, maintaining social stability, and achieving high-quality development. No one and no force should ever attempt to destabilize Xizang to contain and suppress China. Such attempts will never succeed.

Why do some Western political forces persistently smear China? This is mainly because they are obsessed with hegemonic logic and power politics and do not wish to see China develop smoothly. They create topics to malign China in various fields, aiming to tarnish China's image in international public opinion and often use lies as an excuse to impose so-called sanctions to squeeze China's development space. Fabricating various bills and distorting facts by using the media are important tools in their campaign against China.

However, as the lies multiply and become increasingly crude, the effectiveness of the American lie-making machine diminishes. Many international figures, including politicians and scholars, have rebutted the baseless smears against China, objectively recounting what they have seen in China.

Mozambican Ambassador to China Maria Gustava, who has visited Xizang, said that some Western media hype the so-called human rights issue in Xizang not because they care about the lives of people in Xizang, but for ideological and hegemonic purposes.

US politicians' obsession with fabricating lies not only fails to undermine their opponents but also further erodes their credibility in the international community. The US side should take concrete actions to honor its commitments of recognizing Xizang as part of China and not supporting "Tibet independence." The United States must not implement the bill. If the United States continues down the wrong path, China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.