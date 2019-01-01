﻿
Opinion

The silver economy: Shanghai's innovative solutions to the aging population challenge

﻿ Li Xueqing
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Li Xueqing Wang Xinzhou
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0
Pan Zehan talks about the challenges brought by population aging to Shanghai's city service system, and how the city is responding with innovation.
﻿ Li Xueqing
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Li Xueqing Wang Xinzhou
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0

China will refine the policies and mechanisms for developing elderly care programs and industries to address population aging, according to the "Resolution" of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party.

This includes developing the silver economy, as well as boosting the supply of basic elderly care services.

In an exclusive interview with Shanghai Daily, Associate Professor Pan Zehan, Vice Director of the Institute for Population Research at Fudan University, talks about the challenges brought by population aging to Shanghai's city service system, and how the city is responding with innovation.

Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Li Xueqing.

Shanghai Daily: What is the basic composition of the elderly care service system in Shanghai?

Pan: Shanghai's elderly care service system is quite comprehensive. It includes three levels of service. The first one is a home-based service. The second one is a community-based service. And the third one is institutional options. Besides, this system integrates these different levels with regular checkups and consultations.

Shanghai Daily: What challenges do the aging population pose to Shanghai's urban service system? How should we respond to such challenges?

Pan: The aging population in Shanghai brings several challenges. There's a higher demand for health care services due to the prevalence of chronic disease in the elderly. We also face a shortage of professional caregivers and need more elderly-friendly facilities and infrastructure. The economic burden can strain both public finances and family resources.

To address these challenges, we should enhance training programs for professional caregivers and invest in healthcare facilities. Preventive health care and encouraging healthy lifestyles can help reduce chronic diseases, implementing supportive policies and providing financial assistance to families and institutions are also crucial steps.

Shanghai Daily: What innovations are there in the actual operation of Shanghai's urban elderly care service system?

Pan: Shanghai has introduced several innovative approaches to elderly care. One key innovation is digital elderly care services. This includes apps and wearable devices that monitor health, track medication, and provide emergency alerts.

Shanghai has also adopted the Five-Bed Collaboration. It integrates hospital beds, nursing home beds, rehabilitation beds, community care beds, and family care beds. This system ensures a seamless transition between different care levels and greatly improves care efficiency and quality.

We also have some silver service stations in supermarkets and community areas, offering services such as self-service blood pressure measurement, free wheelchair rentals, and complimentary drinking water.

Shanghai Daily: You are an expert studying population migration. In your opinion, how do immigrants affect Shanghai's urban elderly care system?

Pan: Migrants to Shanghai are mainly of working age. They enhance the supply of social security resources by boosting fiscal revenue, increasing social insurance funds, and providing labor forces.

However, they typically use these social security resources to a limited extent. This limited utilization means migrants effectively provide cross-subsidies for local elderly residents, especially those with lower socioeconomic status.

Shanghai Daily: The "Resolution" of the Third Plenary Session of the Party's 20th Central Committee proposed for the first time to "implement the systems for allowing people to obtain household registration and access basic public services in their place of permanent residence". How will this affect the migration of people within China and Shanghai's city services?

Pan: The implementation of allowing people to obtain household registration and access basic public services in their place of permanent residence will further promote the quality of China's organization and make accessibility more equalized.

This system will likely lead to increased migration as more people may move to cities like Shanghai for better opportunities and services. However, this will also bring financial challenges for the Shanghai government as the cross-subsidies from the migrants without Shanghai hukou, or household registration, will decrease.

Shanghai Daily: Compared to cities abroad, what are the strengths and weaknesses of Shanghai's urban elderly care system?

Pan: Shanghai's elderly care service system has several strengths. It has made significant strides in integrating medical care with elderly care and providing comprehensive services. The use of digital technologies in elderly care is also a notable stress. Additionally, there's a strong community involvement with community-based care services, supporting elderly residents.

However, there are weaknesses, too. Resource constraints and limited facilities can be an issue, compared to some advanced cities abroad. There's also a significant shortage of professional caregivers. Accessibility remains a challenge, particularly for the floating older populations without Shanghai hukou and those trailing parents of migrants.

Shanghai Daily: Do you have any expectations and advice for Shanghai's urban elderly care system? How can we ensure these plans are effectively implemented and adapted to future changes?

Pan: With the aging population in Shanghai expected to accelerate over the next decade, it's crucial to adopt a comprehensive and systematic strategy.

First, we should make greater investments in facilities, training and technology to support elderly care.

Secondly, we should emphasize preventive healthcare measures to reduce the burden of chronic diseases.

Thirdly, we should enhance community networks to provide support and engagement opportunities for the elderly, encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors to expand and improve care services.

And we should engage all stakeholders, including elderly caregivers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers in the planning and implementation process.

More importantly, we should regularly monitor the effectiveness of care services and adapt to the changing needs and demographics, developing flexible plans that can be adapted to future changes and challenges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     