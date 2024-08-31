Opinion

Finance Strategy Symposium attracts overseas scholars

Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Scholars from home and abroad shared their views on the Chinese economy at a symposium on Saturday. They will visit Yiwu and Wenzhou in Zhejiang before going to Beijing.
Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0

"As a scholar, over the past five years, I have noticed that some Western media, think tanks and politicians sometimes hold false views of China," said Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Remin University, in addressing the symposium on Saturday.

As the head of the think tank, Wang suggested inviting scholars from the US, Europe and other countries to have a look at post-pandemic China.

Hence this forum, the Shanghai Economic Finance Strategy Symposium, which included 10 overseas scholars as well as Chinese experts. After the symposium, the participants will also visit Yiwu and Wenzhou in Zhejiang before going to Beijing, in a four-day dialogue of more than 20 separate events, or Mingde Strategic Dialogue (2024).

In his address, Zhang Zhongwei, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, reiterated the city's commitment to openness, which has attracted a huge number of multinational companies, their regional headquarters, or R&D centers.

Finance Strategy Symposium attracts overseas scholars
Wan Lixin

Scholars at the symposium.

Today, foreign companies in the city account for one third of tax revenues, a quarter of the GDP, and one fifth of its employment.

A number of regional regulations aimed at improving the local business environment and upgraded protocols concerning foreign investment will attract more foreign investment, by creating a business environment that is stable, transparent, and predictable.

Zhang also shared the city's aspirations to become five centers, namely an international economic center, financial center, trade center, shipping center, and scientific and technological innovation center.

The city's aspiration to becoming an international economic center was sustained by its continual growth in comprehensive strength, with its economic aggregate of US$670 billion last year already ranking the fifth in the world, behind New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Paris, though the city still has a long way to go in terms of its per capita GDP.

Zhang reiterated that the ultimate economic growth is to administer to the welfare of the people.

"I want to tell you honored guests that Shanghai's 'five centers' aspiration is not just something about internal circulation, but more about the city opening its arms widely to embrace the whole world, so all global enterprises could participate in," Zhang stressed.

Zhang also briefed participants on the progress of the Yangtze River Delta integration drive, and its ramifications for regional alignment, infrastructure development, ecological governance, logistics, and the building of a single regional market.

Axel Goethals, CEO of the European Institute for Asian Studies, said he was truly impressed by his visit to the city, and wondered about the stage of China's development.

In an early interview, he said that "most people's impression of China is still stuck in the stereotypes of decades ago, which is the main problem we face."

Mark J. Rozell, dean of Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, shared his aspirations for furthering international exchanges between universities and colleges, and his happiness at seeing such cooperation renewed and facilitated at a higher level.

John Ross, senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Remin University of China, said the current trip afforded him chances to learn more about China, and how to facilitate exchanges.

In an early interview, Ross explained how globalization helps Global South economies as a whole growing more rapidly than the Global North economies, and gave suggestions on how companies could act amidst a complex situation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     