John Ross: Global South economies on the rise
11:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-31 0
The economist sees two trends in the world where a uniform globalization is no longer the case. He explains how globalization helps Global South as a whole growing more rapidly.
Economist John Ross, who is attending Minute Strategic Dialogue(2024) in Shanghai, sees two trends in the world where a uniform globalization is no longer the case. He explains how globalization helps Global South economies as a whole growing more rapidly than the Global North economies, and gives suggestions on how companies could act amidst a complex situation.
