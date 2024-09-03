Paolo Farah: Promoting voices of developing countries
The professor of West Virginia University hopes to explore on the ground and see whether China has continued its efforts on non-trade concerns such as sustainable development.
Professor Paolo D. Farah of West Virginia University, coming back to China after five years, hopes to explore on the ground and see whether China has continued its efforts on non-trade concerns such as sustainable development. He has seen China's rising influence in these areas helping other developing countries' concerns being heard, and hopes that would continue.
