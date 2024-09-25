Opinion

China, US researchers share views after fact-finding trip

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Researchers from China and the US shared their views on a wide range of issues at a roundtable meeting in Shanghai on September 24.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  13:50 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0

Researchers from China and the United States shared views on a wide range of issues at a roundtable meeting themed "Management and Cooperation in China-US Relations in an Era of Competition" on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Organized by Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, the roundtable meeting also signified the end of a weeklong visit by about 20 American young leaders to Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuhan, with a particular focus on green development, regional economic development, and new energy. The event this year, building on the success of the first program in 2023, helped the visitors to acquire first-hand knowledge of China.

"I see your itinerary had about 20 formal meetings, visits, and discussions, and I think that through such an intensive program, you had a chance to be engaged with quite a number of aspects of China, Chinese people from the academic communities, from business companies, as well as those from our local government," said Chen Dongxiao, president of SIIS, in addressing the roundtable.

China, US researchers share views after fact-finding trip
Wan Lixin / SHINE

Researchers from China and the United States share their views at a roundtable meeting on September 24 in Shanghai.

Chen believed the program would enable the visitors to have a better and deeper understanding of China today, as well as a better perception of the complexity of bilateral relationships.

"If you have a deeper and better understanding of the complexity of the bilateral relationship, and have a more diversified and different perspective on the bilateral issue, this is the single most important goal of these programs," Chen said.

Chen said that over the past four years, he had observed the bilateral relationship on track to restabilize, although it was still "very fragile."

During the discussions, scholars shared their views on a wide range of issues including the perception gap between China and the US, US-China climate cooperation in times of geopolitical challenges, and the reduction of nuclear risk.

The participants were impressed by what they saw and learned during the weeklong trip.

Chelsea Toczauer, a global affairs consultant (Asia and Eastern Europe) with GeoStrategic Analysis Inc, said that the visits gave her insights into broader issues at stake.

"I think that sometimes as researchers, we can get a bit stuck within our own tunnel vision and this has really been quite enlightening," she said.

"As you probably noticed, we like asking questions," said Savannah Billman, a senior digital communications associate for the National Committee on US-China. "We had a lot of this type of open discussion forums where interlocutors were so willing to answer our questions and speak candidly and clearly about issues that they were facing."

She added highlights of the schedule included a visit to the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, "where we got to kind of learn a bit more about how innovation works in today's China, not only the process of innovation but how it interacts with national and local government standards and regulations, and how they actually get laid out and disseminated across the country."

This led her wondering if a similar process could be implemented in other contexts and countries as well.

In his closing remarks, Adam K. Webb, American co-director of the Hopkins-Nanjing Center, praised his agency's role in its 40 year history of "trying to provide a platform for thinking" about critical issues, without necessarily taking for granted any particular conclusion or framing of the questions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: zhang shunyi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     