As a foreign observer, one can see that China has the most extensive and effective socialist democracy according to the depth and breadth of its democratic practice.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, as well as the first place where the major concept of full-process people's democracy was proposed. I was recently invited to visit the "Shanghai CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Point" with a group of foreign students, to explore firsthand this new experiment and major intent to fully integrate people from all walks of life to participate in various important consultation meetings, research and inspection activities, and democratic supervision work organized by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The CPPCC plays a crucial role in fostering socialist democracy and embodying the concept of whole-process people's democracy in China's political scene.

As an essential part of China's political framework, the CPPCC serves as both a key channel and a specialized consultative body, not to make laws but to provide a platform for consultation, where ideas are exchanged, and consensus is built. This advisory function is crucial to refining policies to better align with public interests. To thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's important expositions on the whole process of people's democracy and fully implement the major concept and deployment requirements of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on building the best practice of people's democracy whole-process, the 14th Shanghai CPPCC established the "Shanghai CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Point," the first of its kind in China, at the Gubei Citizen Center in Changning District. This Democracy Practice Point focuses on implementing innovative practices of deliberative democracy, exploring and developing replicable and popularizable experiences and practices, and working to improve the methods, procedures, and mechanisms of the full-process people's democracy to be more specific and effective. Under the institutionalized practice of "having a good discussion when there is something, and everyone's affairs are discussed by everyone," the CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Point in Shanghai aims to create "one window" and "five platforms," in order to promote the practice of the whole process of people's democracy in a more specific and effective way; with concrete procedures and mechanisms, forming a closed loop by engaging grassroots government, effectively building community and channeling the interests and demands of the people, to ensure a democratic process where "everyone participates, shares responsibility, contributes, and shares in the outcomes."

Five platforms While the single window serves as a platform for highlighting the unique characteristics and governance efficacy of socialist consultative democracy, as well as presenting the innovative practices and stories of the full-process people's democracy, the five platforms work in the following directions: 1. An Orderly Participation Platform for structured involvement of general public in governance. 2. A Platform for Contacting Various Sectors to maintain regular communication with diverse society groups, promoting policies that are more representative and responsive to people. 3. An In-Depth Research Platform for conducting thorough investigations into societal issues. 4. A Joint Consultation Platform to encourage collaborative discussions on political matters. 5. A Consensus-Building Platform to foster unity and understanding among different stakeholders, creating the largest possible consensus to fostering social harmony and unity.

The Shanghai CPPCC has also made significant steps in enhancing its democratic practices through its full-process people's democracy initiative, resulting in significant outcomes in a variety of sectors: 1. Conduct in-depth research to identify significant challenges and give practical answers, facilitating the integration of public feedback into policy recommendations for the city agenda. 2. A policy advice and suggestions mechanism for gathering public opinion, transforming it into policy advice, and providing feedback on outcomes. 3. Encouraging democratic monitoring through public meetings and practice points to improve transparency and accountability in government. 4. Communicating the narrative of China's democratic processes to international audiences through organized events and interactions with foreign nationals and entities, sharing insights into the country's consultative democracy and united front work. What are the lessons that can be learned by traditional Western governments from this distinct model of democracy? By examining the full-process people's democracy in Shanghai, a political system stands out that is deeply committed to the principles of participation, consultation, and consensus. Shanghai's full-process people's democracy is a prime example of an innovative approach to governance "with Chinese characteristics." It is a system that provides valuable insights into grassroots participation in all stages of governance, from policymaking to execution and oversight. It is more than just voting or electing representatives; it is about continuous engagement and consultation, aiming to achieve a consensus that reflects the collective will of society, a long lost characteristic in many Western democracies. As a foreign observer, one can see that China has the most extensive and effective socialist democracy according to the depth and breadth of its democratic practice. Commitment to democratic principles demonstrates that inclusiveness, consultation, and consensus are prioritized at the Shanghai CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Point. This place is indeed an answer to reconnecting with the people, as there is always room for progress, evolution, and strength. This model offers a valuable perspective on how democracy can be practiced in a way that is more inclusive, effective, and responsive to the diverse needs of a large, complex, and changing society, ensuring that the democratic process is not limited to upper-level government positions but is alive and active at the community level.