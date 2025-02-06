British Scholar John Ross: Tariff policies by Trump administration reflects declining international competitiveness of US

At noon on Jan. 20 local time, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the US Capitol, beginning his second term. Starting his first tenure, tariffs have always been the trade policy tool that Trump prefers to use. What impacts will Trump's tariff policies have on the global economic and trade order?

In the latest W.E. Talk, John Ross, former director of Department of Economic and Business Policy of the Mayor London and senior fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told China News Network that the US policy of imposing additional tariffs on other countries reflects the less effectiveness of the America's international competitiveness. Therefore, with an aim to keep its role as a superpower, the US needs to safeguard its own national interests through trade protectionism measures.

He further pointed out that the majority of the global countries pursue the path of globalization, and if the Trump administration puts up the tariffs further, the American households will cost more and the inflation situation will get worse in the country.