China's innovation and consumption upgrade inject economic momentum amid harsh international environment

US President Donald Trump has taken executive action to impose new tariffs on imports from China. Dan Steinbock, founder of Difference Group, noted that industrial production, technological innovation, and consumption upgrades inject great momentum into China’s economic growth despite the geopolitical risks and trade conflict brought by the US.

Besides, commenting on China’s economic performance in 2024, Steinbock noted that China’s made great advancements in electric vehicles, solar cells and industrial robots.

