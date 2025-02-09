Lessons from the snowstorm: exploring air travel and cultural values

My journey back to the University of North Carolina (UNC) after the Christmas break can be described as twisted but unforgettable. After we arrived in Washington DC for a transfer, we got the notice that our flight from DC to Raleigh had been canceled because of a snowstorm. That's how I got the chance to enjoy the city of DC for the first time, so I do not have many complaints about the canceled flight.

Honestly, I couldn't blame them. Just a few hours before taking pictures of the snow-covered White House, United Airlines sent a simple notification: the flight was canceled. They left us panicking at the airport as there was no one at the counter and no one picked up the phone to help us. After hours of running around and finding staff, we got the notice from our United App that we had been automatically switched to the next day's flight. There was no apology, no compensation, and we even needed to pay for the hotel as we stayed at the airport.

Not everyone shared my optimism, though. A mother and daughter with the same destination as us spent the whole night sighing and complaining about how the "irresponsible airline company" made them suffer.

After we finally got back to UNC, I lay on my bed and began to think about my past flight experiences in the US. The tickets themselves were already expensive, and I needed to pay an additional fee for luggage and choosing a seat. After buying a ticket, it is almost impossible to refund or change it. When unexpected events happen, there's no one to talk to so customers can only accept the situation.

These unpleasant experiences make me miss the flying back in China even more. Flights in China are not only more affordable but also come with better service. Checked luggage is often included in the ticket price, and customer service feels far more accessible and accommodating. Refunds and changes are not always free, but they are much more flexible compared to the rigid and costly policies I've encountered in the US. There is also an APP called "XieCheng" (internationally known as Ctrip). From booking tickets, checking bags to asking compensation when an unexpected situation occurs, everything about the trip is included, making our experiences much more comfortable.

I am not the only person who has this feeling. After scanning dozens of posts on Reddit, I found out that many people agree with me that airlines in Asia give people a better experience than airlines in North America. For instance, people touched on the fact that on a 1.5-hour flight from Hanoi to Chiang Mai, passengers are promptly served complimentary food and drinks, while US flights often charge US$15 for a small cheese plate or glass of wine. Even on a short, 1-hour flight from Bangkok to Ko Samui, passengers receive a full hot meal, contrasting sharply with a 6-hour flight from New York to Las Vegas where travelers barely receive snacks and drinks.

The US has been a liberal democracy and capitalist market economy for over a century and presents itself as having superior consumer rights. The economic policies align with Adam Smith's concept of "The invisible hand," which emphasizes individual choice, competition, and free-market principles. This should lead to better services and protections for consumers, but the situation within the airline industry paints a different picture. Airlines in the US fail to put themselves in the customers' shoes as they prioritize attaining profits and efficiency over customer satisfaction. This disconnect suggests that consumer protection in the US, at least in this sector, does not meet its ideals.

Behind this situation within the airline industry, we can see the difference in cultural norms. In the US, the emphasis on individualism and market competition results in corporations providing minimum services to customers – they are expected to address everything beyond basic services for themselves. In contrast, as shown by the example of air travel, in China, businesses often operate with the idea of harmony and care. There's a focus on meeting consumer expectations and maintaining a positive relationship with customers – people tend to value this service attitude more than the product itself. These behaviors reflect China's cultural norm of emphasizing community and collective well-being. In the service area, people ensure accessibility and fairness for the majority.