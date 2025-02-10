Special carriage keeps the peace on a long journey

The noisy behavior of children on trains is often a major headache for other passengers when migrant workers return after the holiday with their families, but there's a solution.

It's that time of year again, when myriad migrant workers embark on long-distance travel by train, often with their young children, as they return to work in faraway cities after spending the Chinese New Year holiday in their hometowns. For many years, the racket of kids running about or whining on trains appeared to be a major headache for some passengers, who had to endure the seemingly unending noises from those they called "little brats." On February 8, however, reporters from Xinhua news agency found a train leaving Xiamen City in Fujian Province for Beijing was surprisingly quiet, although quite a few children were on board. The reporters discovered that dozens of children, many with their parents, had been invited to play or even study in a special carriage adapted from a dining car and designed to cater to their various interests.

"There were many colorful jigsaw puzzle cards, wooden building blocks and candies in the 'children's carriage' which were so attractive to the little travelers," the Xinhua report noted. "Our little daughter began to cry as soon as we boarded the train," said one young couple. "She used to live with her grandmother in our hometown, so she cried the moment she realized her grandmother was not on the train, and we tried in vain to stop her from crying." Hearing the crying child, a crew member on the train came to the rescue. With their permission, the crew member cuddled their daughter and cautiously ushered her to the "children's carriage." "She immediately stopped crying when she saw so many colorful jigsaw puzzle cards in the special carriage," the couple told reporters.

