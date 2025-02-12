Foreigners are not left behind in festive celebrations

The Spring Festival is a time for family reunions. It is also a rare occasion for foreign students and researchers here to enrich their Chinese experience.

Recently, while exchanging Chinese New Year pleasantries with a long-time friend, Huang Zunnan, a professor at Guangdong Medical University, I asked him if he had been able to return to his hometown in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province's capital.

He said he did, along with his family and two Pakistani post-doctoral fellows. As a supervisor, Huang thought the two hard-working pharmaceutical researchers deserved a light moment during this special time.

I asked the two young Pakistani researchers about their impressions of Chinese life and culture at its most vibrant and quintessential. Muhammad Wagas was overwhelmed by the warmth and kindness of Huang's family.

"It was my first time experiencing a traditional Chinese family gathering, and it was a beautiful one. It was such a heartwarming experience to sit with them and share stories over a big meal."

He was also mesmerized by the West Lake.

"The lake looked like something out of a dream. Walking along the embankment in the rain, I felt like I was in a painting. The atmosphere was so peaceful, and the mist rising from the lake was only magical."

They also managed to visit the Leifeng Tower, associated with the White Snake Legend, of particular interest in this Year of Snake.

The light show at night on the lake was stunning.

"It was mesmerizing to watch the lights dance across the buildings, with the river reflecting the colors and adding to the spectacle," Wagas said.