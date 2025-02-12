﻿
Opinion

Foreigners are not left behind in festive celebrations

  15:57 UTC+8, 2025-02-12       0
The Spring Festival is an occasion for familial gatherings. It also provides foreign students and researchers the opportunity to enhance their experience in China.
The Spring Festival is a time for family reunions. It is also a rare occasion for foreign students and researchers here to enrich their Chinese experience.

Recently, while exchanging Chinese New Year pleasantries with a long-time friend, Huang Zunnan, a professor at Guangdong Medical University, I asked him if he had been able to return to his hometown in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province's capital.

He said he did, along with his family and two Pakistani post-doctoral fellows. As a supervisor, Huang thought the two hard-working pharmaceutical researchers deserved a light moment during this special time.

I asked the two young Pakistani researchers about their impressions of Chinese life and culture at its most vibrant and quintessential. Muhammad Wagas was overwhelmed by the warmth and kindness of Huang's family.

"It was my first time experiencing a traditional Chinese family gathering, and it was a beautiful one. It was such a heartwarming experience to sit with them and share stories over a big meal."

He was also mesmerized by the West Lake.

"The lake looked like something out of a dream. Walking along the embankment in the rain, I felt like I was in a painting. The atmosphere was so peaceful, and the mist rising from the lake was only magical."

They also managed to visit the Leifeng Tower, associated with the White Snake Legend, of particular interest in this Year of Snake.

The light show at night on the lake was stunning.

"It was mesmerizing to watch the lights dance across the buildings, with the river reflecting the colors and adding to the spectacle," Wagas said.

Ti Gong

Huang Zunnan (second left, back) poses in Hangzhou with Muhammad Wagas (middle, back) and Muhammad Shahab (right).

"The one thing that amazed me was how kind, respectful, and welcoming the people of China are. They made me feel right at home, and I truly appreciated their warmth," he stressed.

They were not too worried about the formidable crowd.

"We got separated from each other in the sea of people, but it only added to the adventure and made the experience all the more unforgettable," Wagas said.

Muhammad Shahab, too, spoke of "the tapestry of unforgettable moments woven together by the warmth of family, the allure of nature, and the dazzling spectacle of light and culture."

"As a first-time participant in a traditional Chinese New Year celebration, I was deeply moved by their kindness and generosity. The festive atmosphere was palpable, with the aroma of sumptuous dishes permeating the air – each bite a symphony of flavors.

"The dining table became a stage for laughter, storytelling, and shared joy, making me feel like I was part of the family," Shahab observed.

The city's blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and modern innovation left Shahab "in awe."

"It was a place where history and progress coexisted seamlessly and where there was surprise at every corner," Shahab said.

According to media reports, the Spring Festival period also afforded many foreign tourists an opportunity to experience China firsthand, with about 3.43 million visitors from 175 countries and regions during the holiday, representing a rise of 6.2 percent over last year.

By seeing China through their own eyes, an increasing number of foreign friends are able to see a real, tangible China in all its dimensions, rubbing shoulders with ordinary people in their mundane settings, sensing their daily preoccupations, aspirations, and concerns.

This perception, unmediated and unadulterated, would go a long way toward portraying China as real, lovely, and estimable.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
West Lake
