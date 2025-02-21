Apex court's robust moves to protect corporate rights to reputation

Want to boost the "popularity" of your digital platform by spreading sensational but false information on the Internet about a private enterprise? Think twice.

The latest message from the Supreme People's Court: You're legally liable if you are found to have libelled an enterprise as a way to drive more traffic to your digital platform.

On February 17, the nation's apex court published six recent cases of cyber defamation in a high-profile effort to ensure that private enterprises, which account for more than 90 percent of the total number of companies across China, are sufficiently protected or remedied where their rights to reputation are at risk due to slander and certain other torts.

None of the six cases were clearly dated, but collectively these recent rulings serve to signal the country's determination to encourage and support the sound development of the private sector. As the Supreme People's Court pointed out in a prefatory comment on February 17, rule of law per se is the best business environment.

In one published case, a leading media firm was found to have fabricated a story about a certain beverage business. It so happened that the media firm once asked the beverage company whether it was considering a layoff plan, and was told that there were no such plans at the moment. However, the media firm went ahead and wrote a so-called "exclusive" report, claiming the beverage business had "reportedly sacked 20 percent of its employees."

As a local court discovered, the "exclusive" report, which was widely circulated on the Internet, devoted about half of its content to "describing" the beverage firm's alleged layoffs and difficulties. The court ordered the media outlet to apologize to and compensate the beverage company for having spread false information that damaged the latter's reputation.