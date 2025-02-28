The significance of Ne Zha 2 extends beyond its interesting plot, well-made animation effects, and surging box office. As a movie based on a classic Chinese myth, Ne Zha portrays themes of destiny, rebellion, and self-acceptance. Unlike Hollywood's familiar hero narratives that focus on external conquests, Ne Zha explores an internal struggle of defending imposed fate and the fight to redefine oneself. This theme resonates deeply with many Chinese audiences, particularly those living abroad. For international students like me, watching Ne Zha in the US gives me a strong emotional connection to our experiences adapting to a new culture and self-definition.

I still remember the night I watched Ne Zha 2 in a small Chapel Hill theater – it is one of the few screenings squeezed between the endless showings of Hollywood movies. While movies like Captain America 4 and Wicked had screenings every few hours, Ne Zha only had just two or three showings a week, without even a single poster in the lobby. Seeing that contrast made me feel sad and disappointed. It felt unfair – especially considering how Hollywood films dominate theaters back in China, where they get many slots and massive promotions.

As soon as Ne Zha 2 was released in US theaters, I went to watch it with my friends. The moment I stepped inside, I felt like I was taken back home: nearly everyone in the audience was Chinese. The air was filled with chatting in a familiar language, about the excitement to see the story that carried deep cultural significance.

Despite its cultural impact, Chinese films like Ne Zha 2 struggle to gain recognition outside of China. The Ne Zha film has become one of China's highest-grossing movies. However, the vast majority of that revenue came from Chinese audiences. In contrast, American movies also earn a big portion of their box office revenue from Chinese viewers. So it's obvious that while Chinese audiences embrace Western films, American audiences remain largely indifferent to Chinese cinema.

So why does this happen? After looking at discussions online, I found that some images and lines in Ne Zha 2 have been interpreted as alluding to American hegemony and hypocrisy. Many believe the film critiques that the Western countries have created a whole set of international order that honors themselves, and the non-Western world, which is the basis of this order, is in a position of being bullied and oppressed. I believe movies should be appreciated for their storytelling and cultural significance rather than being viewed through a political lens. When American audiences approach Chinese films with this kind of political biases, it creates a barrier to genuine cross-cultural appreciation.

As an international student, I have experienced the challenges of cultural misinterpretation and the difficulties of hearing different viewpoints. However, I also believe there are ways to foster better cross-cultural appreciation – especially through artistic expressions like movies. In my opinion, Chinese films are not accessible enough to international audiences.

Watching Ne Zha in the US was not just an evening at the movies: it was a rare moment of cultural connection from far abroad and a reminder of both the presence and the limitations of Chinese films internationally. This experience shows the imbalance in cinematic exchange and the potential for change. Film, art, and media can bridge cultural gaps and deepen understanding between the US and China. Instead of keeping the one-way flow of narratives, we need to create opportunities for diverse stories to be shared, understood, and valued.