Thwarting tariffs! Proper division of labor among nations vital for global trade to boom

Tariffs are all about trade in goods, leaving trade in services largely out of the bigger picture of global commercial exchanges, but that picture – balance of trade – matters.

Talking about global trade, many of us may easily assume that it's mainly about buying and selling tangible goods, such as cars, clothes, food or phones, between trading partners. So, when a certain country happens to sell much more goods than it buys, some of its trading partners may think they are sort of "losers" if they adopt a "winners-take-all" mentality that tends to treat trade as a zero-sum game.

More than merchandise But there is more to global trade than meets the eye. Cross-border exchanges of intangible services, like finance, consulting and intellectual-property licensing, also hold sway in the balance of trade and, for that matter, overall economic growth. Trade in services has even gained more momentum than trade in goods. And there's a clear winner here.

Despite apparent anxiety among quite a few businesses, consumers and public officials about tariffs, protectionism and uncertainty that cloud global trade these days, a senior official from the World Trade Organization (WTO) has suggested a reason for cautious optimism. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the WTO, recently wrote in a widely circulated article: "In fact, beyond the tariff-induced gloom, there are some bright spots. Global trade in services, for example, is booming. And there is a clear winner on this front: the United States." She noted that finance, legal, entertainment and high-tech services, among other things, have "quietly" become a major source of US economic strength. Why "quietly?" She explained that tradable services tend to be invisible. In other words, they are usually impalpable. For example, one may not "see" it when a law firm sells its services to a foreign customer, or when a certain app store is used by many people from different countries, but all of this is part of international trade anyway. To show how the US has become "a clear winner" in tradable services, Okonjo-Iweala let figures speak for themselves: In 2023, US services exports hit more than US$1 trillion, accounting for 13 percent of the global total. In the final analysis, the US enjoyed a services trade surplus with most major economies – amounting to nearly US$300 billion in 2024. This reminds me of the theory of comparative advantage advanced by many economists, including Adam Smith (1723-1790), who concluded in his definitive book "The Wealth of Nations" that the ultimate cause of economic growth is the division of labor. In general, specialization works for countries as well as for individuals. Ever since its publication in 1776, "The Wealth of Nations" has stood the test of time due in part to its well-argued case for comparative advantage arising from a proper division of labor. As Scottish philosopher D.D. Raphael (1916-2015) explained in his introduction to "The Wealth of Nations," if one man grows corn while another bakes bread, their cooperation will create a greater stock of food than if each did both jobs for himself. Similarly, in today's global trade landscape, you won't expect a country to produce everything from corn to bread. Rather, each country has its own comparative advantage. Although the US has suffered a deficit in merchandise trade for many years, it has enjoyed a surplus in services trade with most economies. The balance of trade should not be taken to mean only the sale of an equal amount of corn to each other. Rather, it should mean a proper play of each country's comparative advantage. Instead of being a so-called "a loser" in global trade, the US has a promising future as one of the world's leading exporters of services trade. And in an important way, services trade can boost a country's manufacturing competitiveness, as in the case of software design and development. It's not the first time the WTO director-general has painted a rosy picture of global trade in services, in which the US has an advantage. In a message accompanying the WTO 2024 report, she wrote: "In 2023 – the main period covered by this report – merchandise trade volumes fell by 1.2 percent after growing 3 percent the year before, as many countries dealt with the lingering effects of inflation and high energy prices. But this decline was partially offset by strong growth in services trade, which increased by 9 percent in value terms, boosted in particular by the post-pandemic surge in tourism."

Xinhua

According to the WTO 2024 report, total commercial services trade recorded a strong 9 percent increase in current US dollar terms in 2023 to reach US$7.54 trillion. Growth in services trade partly offset the decline in merchandise trade, leaving total world goods and commercial services exports on a balance of payments basis down just 2 percent in 2023 at US$30.8 trillion. The report further explained that services trade was boosted by travel spending, which was up 38 percent following a 71 percent post-pandemic surge in 2022.