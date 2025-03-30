How ordinary people are quietly changing relations between countries

From viral "Say Hi" videos to family meetups arranged through social media, ordinary people are reshaping relations between countries through genuine connections.

Brecken Wilson

When American father Brecken Neumann traveled to Shanghai this spring to meet his Chinese Internet friends, the sight of toddlers swapping snacks wasn't just a cute moment but a glimpse of a quiet revolution. From viral "Say Hi" videos to family meetups arranged through social media platform Xiaohongshu (Red Note, China's lifestyle-sharing platform with 300 million monthly active users), ordinary people are reshaping relations between countries through genuine connections. In response to the looming United States TikTok ban in January, many American users have migrated to China's Xiaohongshu, leading to a surge in downloads. Algorithms, once seen as tools of division, have sparked cross-cultural curiosity. Xiaohongshu's personalized feed recommends Chinese breakfast videos to Utah moms and Colorado ski Vlogs to Guangzhou office workers. Virtual exchanges lead to real-world friendships. Neumann, following the trend on Xiaohongshu, posted a photo of himself and his daughter greeting Chinese netizens. Soon, his comments section was flooded with "hi" messages from people of all backgrounds, including a family photo of Rongrong and her family from Shanghai. The side-by-side comparison of these two images quickly went viral on platforms like X, with a "Isn't this how the world should be?" remark by a netizen, garnering nearly 400,000 likes. Inspired by the warmth and kindness of Chinese netizens, the Neumanns embarked on their journey to China. The Neumann family isn't alone. Foreign visitors, inspired by online conversations, are flocking to China.

Yang Jian / SHINE

In 2024, over 20 million inbound trips were made under China's visa-free policies, a 112.3 percent year-on-year increase. American basketball fan Jiggly Boy, or "Wolf Uncle," praised Shanghai's cleanliness and modern skyline, calling it "one of the most beautiful cities in the world." Italian traveler Federico, retracing his mother's visit from 30 years ago, marveled at Shanghai's growth and cultural scene, surprised by the authenticity of Italian pizza. British streamer "itsjavachip" visited Chongqing after gaining fame from "Black Myth: Wukong." This Chinese video game sold 10 million copies globally in three days. Their visits have sparked global praise, with social media users saying, "This is what the world should be like."

IShowSpeed

While government diplomacy can be fragile, citizen-led connections are often more resilient. Even as political tensions rise, people find ways to collaborate. Music, food and laughter connect people in ways that official statements rarely can. American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr, known as IShowSpeed, recently conducted a series of livestreams during his inaugural visit to China. His six-hour broadcast in Shanghai attracted over 6.4 million views and thousands of comments. With 37 million YouTube subscribers, IShowSpeed is recognized for his energetic and expressive on-screen presence. During his tour, he explored cities like Shanghai and Beijing, participated in cultural activities such as lion dances, sampled local cuisines and experienced riding shared bicycles and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. His real-time, high-definition 2K livestreams, even aboard China's 350 km/h high-speed trains without connectivity issues, impressed many international viewers. These unfiltered broadcasts provided audiences worldwide with a firsthand look at modern China, challenging longstanding stereotypes and offering a fresh perspective on the country's development and culture. Viewers expressed surprise at China's modernity and the warmth of its people, contrasting sharply with previous perceptions of the nation as "backward" or "closed." Comments from international viewers included sentiments like, "Respect the Chinese people and China. Hope we can get along and put aside political differences."

IShowSpeed