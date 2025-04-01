Once a laggard in industrial development, China is now at the forefront of progress

When I first encountered manufacturing in China, it was a realm brimming with potential but saddled with the Western view that it was nothing more than a producer of cheap, mass-produced goods.

In a small sense, I have been involved in a subsequent transformation that turned it into a powerhouse capable of crafting everything from everyday essentials to high-end products.

To look at this remarkable change, we have to go back 20 or more years, when there were far fewer foreigners in China. Back then, many people in my home country of Switzerland would ask for help in sourcing products from China. E-commerce platforms like Alibaba didn't exist yet.

The common approach was to travel to China in person, attend trade fairs and try to establish personal relationships with suppliers – unlike today, where digital platforms streamline sourcing and quality-control companies provide an added layer of security.

Those initial days were all about affordability. Buyers flocked to China seeking out low-cost goods and factories that delivered with speed and scale.

My first venture into product sourcing was an order for men's underwear. It came from a friend whose wife worked for a major mail-order company specializing in underwear and lingerie.

Through a Chinese waitress named Naiky, whom I met while she was studying in Switzerland, I made contact with her mother in China, who had experience in the textile industry. I was amazed at how quickly I received a quote and counter-sample, sparking my interest in the process.

That prompted me to learn about Chinese manufacturing from scratch, from product specifications and industry processes to customer standards.

In textiles, some fabrics hit the mark; others fell short. It was a shaky start, not just for me but also for an industry still learning its strengths. China could produce quality, but it needed clarity and commitment from partners.