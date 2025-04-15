|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Opinion

New action plan to tap full potential of new cities

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
Reporters gained first-hand experience of the futuristic Qingpu New City in a press tour that coincided with the unveiling of the 2025 Shanghai New City Development Action Plan.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0

Reporters gained first-hand experience of cutting-edge features of Qingpu New City during a press tour on Tuesday. The trip coincided with the unveiling of the 2025 Shanghai New City Development Action Plan at a briefing early in the day.

In a surprisingly bright and serene day, in the wake of previous three days ravaged by strong gusts of wind, reporters got to see the eMobile Park, a dedicated smart industrial space providing full life-cycle, full value-chain services to industrial clusters, numbering over 600 enterprises, on the strength of sophisticated smart equipment and state-of-art information technology.

In its showroom were not only sophisticated communication devices, but also two smart, electric motorcycles.

New action plan to tap full potential of new cities
Wan Lixin

The showroom has two smart, electric motorcycles on display.

According to the action plan each of the five "new cities" will focus on some niche industrial segments, so as to avoid internecine competition.

Specifically, Jiading New City will focus on medical devices and high-end equipment, Qingpu on Beidou and low-altitude economy, Songjiang on instruments and meters, and new-energy facilities, Fengxian on beauty and health, and Nanhui on the full industrial chain of large aircraft. The trip to Qingpu, according to municipal sources, marked the beginning of a series of similar tours to the other new cities.

During the visit to China Eastern Airlines Technology Application Research and Development Center, Li Jinming, president of Qingpu District Aviation Industrial Association, said that while experts have yet to come up with a generally acceptable definition of the low-altitude economy, the center is already experimenting with practical use of low-altitude technology with SF Express Group, an express delivery giant, though Li refrained from elaborating, merely adding that Qingpu is a mecca for delivery services.

In the center, reporters witnessed how logistics workers can hone their vehicle-navigating skills in a VR environment, with their performance monitored and assessed real-time, to minimize deviations in actual work.

"In a real life scenario, even a slight collision with the aircraft by the service vehicle would be disastrous, but in the VR environment, workers could fully experience vicariously," a manager said.

In another space, a team of flight attendants were rehearsing the correct steps in coping with an emergency situation when they have to evacuate by sliding down an airbag.

New action plan to tap full potential of new cities
Wan Lixin

A team of flight attendants rehearse the correct steps in coping with an emergency situation when they have to evacuate by sliding down an airbag.

The center, with a construction area in excess of 180,000 square meters, is a major training base for professional talent and cadres for China Eastern, combining industry, training, research, and application.

The Action Plan aims to accelerate the planning and construction of new city hubs and a number of major corridors, so as to strengthen the connection between internal roads in new cities among different urban clusters, by rendering stronger support for prioritized areas.

In view of the changing demographic, the supply of affordable housing should be strengthened, to better meet the needs of the talent.

Particular attention will paid to ecology, as evidenced in the 13.2 kilometers (Phase I) of greenway around the new city which was completed last year. The restful exercise lane, flanked by trees and bamboos, will ultimately measure 46 kilometers by the end of the Phase III. The phase I carries a price tag of 585 million yuan (US$81 million).

New action plan to tap full potential of new cities
Wan Lixin

The exercise lane, flanked by trees and bamboo, will ultimately measure 46 kilometers by the end of Phase III.

Lying to the east of Taihu Lake, the formerly chiefly agricultural district of Qingpu is criss-crossed by waterways, and dotted with ponds and lakes, as typical of southern towns.

The district is also unique in bordering both Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, making it a place of choice in the current drive for Yangtze River Delta integration.

The plan also vows to promote the renovation of old urban areas, as part of the accelerated drive to avoid inefficient industrial land in new cities, and to boost the reserve of land resources.

The last press tour stop at Zhidao Academy and Dayin Bookmall was a case in point. The academy is a classical renovation of old urban space with a view to providing leisure space to nearby residents.

New action plan to tap full potential of new cities
Wan Lixin

The academy is a classical renovation of old urban space with a view to providing leisure space to nearby residents.

When I asked Shen Haitao, an acquaintance of mine in Qingpu, whether he knew about the academy, he replied: "Of course. It's a short distance from my home, and we prefer to walk to the academy after supper."

The 4,000-square-meter space also provided tourists an ideal place to linger, or to chat over a cup of coffee, in a charming, seemingly antiquated space.

As an important strategy to make better use of the city's limited urban space, the five new cities in Shanghai have developed by leaps and bounds in recent years, with their combined industrial output value already hitting nearly one trillion yuan, or a quarter of the city's total.

Among them, Qingpu, Nanhui, and Jiading new cities had achieved double-digit growth in their niche segments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Dayin Bookmall
Yangtze River
Fengxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     