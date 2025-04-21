Ministry declares firm opposition to US trade pressure

Trade is about mutual benefit, not about unilateral bullying.

Responding to reports that the US is preparing to pressure other countries to restrict trade ties with China in exchange for tariff exemptions, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that China firmly opposes any deal between the US and its trading partners at the expense of Chinese interests.

Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying: "This is essentially using the banner of 'reciprocity' as a pretext to pursue hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the field of international economy and trade."

The spokesperson said China respects all parties seeking to resolve their trade disputes with the US through equal consultation, calling on all parties to stand on the side of fairness and justice.

"Once international trade reverts to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, all countries will suffer," the spokesperson added.

Indeed, trade is inclusive. In trade there's no place for a predator.

The spokesperson's statement reminds me of an article posted on April 18 on the official website of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), titled "Developing countries need fair market access and partnership to secure jobs."

The article noted that 450 million people work in global supply chains and that a rise in protectionism in advanced countries will slow down industrialization efforts and impede poverty reduction by limiting job creation and economic opportunities.

"The negative effects of increasing tariffs will affect not only already vulnerable countries but also the very countries implementing tariffs, exacerbating geopolitical tensions and uncertainty," said the article.

The article further pointed out that these measures take the wrong approach – particularly as their calculation and implementation are not grounded in evidence to achieve the intended outcome.

"By driving up the cost of industrial production, these tariffs undermine economic efficiency, diminish the benefits of trade, and weaken competitiveness, ultimately putting jobs at risk worldwide, thereby affecting the most vulnerable countries the hardest ...," the article noted.

"Rather than erecting barriers to industrial trade, a fairer and sustainable global economy should be the goal," UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller was quoted as saying. "The USA's withdrawal from development and economic cooperation and shared responsibility has set a dangerous chain in motion, with other industrialized countries reducing their commitments."