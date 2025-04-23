70th anniversary of Bandung Conference: Promoting the spirit of peace, cooperation

In April 1955, delegates from 29 Asian and African nations gathered in Bandung, Indonesia, for the historic Asian-African Conference, also known as the Bandung Conference. It opened a new era of South-South economic cooperation. On the 70th anniversary of the conference, Dr Baskara T. Wardaya, a prominent Indonesian historian and a Marquette University PhD graduate, shared his views on the significance of the conference as well as its impact on today's international cooperation.

Wen Xi / Ti Gong

Q: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. Then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai proposed the principle of "seeking common ground while reserving differences" in handling interstate relations, and the conference unanimously adopted the Ten Principles of International Relations based on the "Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence." In today's world, where challenges such as geopolitical conflicts and ideological confrontations threaten global peace and stability, what is the practical significance of these principles proposed by China? A: The principle of "seeking common ground while reserving differences" in interstate relations, proposed by Premier Zhou Enlai at the 1955 Bandung Conference, to some extent, summarizes the Ten Principles of the Bandung Conference. The Ten Principles state that despite many differences among countries in terms of culture, language, population size, etc, countries should respect each other and jointly strive for the international public interest. China has adopted this as an important principle for international exchanges and cooperation, engaging in economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and infrastructure construction with other countries in a non-violent and positive manner, setting a good example for promoting the healthy development of relations among countries.

Q: The Bandung Conference is a significant international conference in Indonesian history, which has had a profound impact on promoting unity and cooperation among Asian and African countries. When Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech 10 years ago at the commemorative event for the Bandung Conference, he outlined a blueprint for solidarity and balanced development among developing countries from a strategic perspective. Now, on the 70th anniversary, what is your view on this historical event? A: As we all know, the Bandung Conference was a special event that had a significant impact on shaping the post-World War II world order. This conference inspired and energized many nationalist and anti-colonial movements around the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and later in Latin America. In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Bandung to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the conference, demonstrating China's support for international cooperation aimed at common development. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary, we all hope that the Bandung Spirit, particularly the spirit of international cooperation aimed at common development, will continue to flourish among countries, especially in the Global South. We hope that any commemoration or celebration of the Bandung Conference will not only be a nostalgic journey but also a moment to rekindle the spirit of peace and purposeful cooperation among countries. After all, we all live in this "common home" called Earth.

Q: In recent years, relations between Indonesia and China have continued to develop, and President Prabowo Subianto also attaches great importance to relations with China, having visited China twice last year. The heads of state of the two countries reached an important consensus on building a community with a shared future that has regional and global influence. How do you understand the new pattern and prospects for future cooperation and development between Indonesia and China? In which areas or projects do you see great potential? A: I believe that the establishment of closer relations between Indonesia and China is a positive development. The new pattern and prospects for future cooperation and development between the two countries are welcome and should be realized. Areas of cooperation that can be explored include higher education, technology transfer, and cultural exchanges. I hope that this cooperation can be based on equal footing between the two countries, working together for their common interests.