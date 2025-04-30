Shanghai takes the lead in promoting AI development for shared progress of mankind

Just as a ripple may reflect the dynamic flow of a river, an artificial intelligence innovation center in downtown Shanghai stands to epitomize the city's and, for that matter, the country's effort to promote technological development for shared progress.

"Thanks to our relentless technological innovation, we've reduced the cost of our AI compute power by 10,000 times!" Dai Guohao, co-founder and chief scientist of Infinigence AI, a fast-growing tech startup, said in a media interview released on Tuesday.

He was referring to "a compute power supermarket" jointly launched in February by the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, Infinigence AI and INESA. A much lower cost of compute power would enable AI, a new-quality productive force, to access and benefit various users, Dai explained.

You would better understand the meaning of Dai's remarks if you know how important compute power is to AI development and application, and how expensive such power can be.

On April 28, McKinsey & Company published an article on its website, titled "The cost of compute: A $7-trillion race to scale data centers," which describes compute power as one of this decade's most critical resources amid an AI boom.

The article estimates that nearly US$7 trillion in capital outlays will be needed by 2030 to keep pace with the demand of compute power – a staggering number by any measure.

In this context, whoever can meaningfully cut the cost of compute power will gain a competitive edge in AI development while at the same time making AI more affordable and available to the largest possible groups of users.

McKinsey & Company is not the first to have noticed the cost of compute power and what it means to investors. On January 30, Goldman Sachs published an article on its website, titled "China's AI development could speed up AI adoption."

"What's clear to us is that lowering the cost of AI models will drive much higher adoption, as it would make the models much cheaper to use in future," Ronald Keung, head of Goldman Research's Asia Internet team, was quoted as saying.

"Both our research teams in China and the US expect this year to be the year of AI agents and applications. The good news is that some of these Chinese models have pushed the industry to focus not just on raising the performance, but also on lowering the cost. That should drive higher and higher adoption of artificial intelligence," he added.

Keung was talking about the launch of several Chinese generative AI models that sent shock waves through the global tech sector early this year. His acknowledgment of the competitiveness of cost-effective Chinese AI products couldn't have been more acute and accurate.

In Infinigence AI's case, its inclusive development of AI – one that makes AI affordable and available to as many users as possible – is all the more important as it tackles one of the most fundamental infrastructures of AI – its compute power. And in a significant way, it owes much of its fast growth as a quasi unicorn to the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, the first of its kind in China, which was launched in September 2023. With a planned area of 100,000 square meters, it's expected to become the world's largest AI incubator.

Infinigence AI was founded in May 2023. When it joined the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center in September the same year, it had only seven staff members. With the help of the center, Infinigence AI quickly registered in Shanghai. Other things also went well with the firm, such as those related to patent application.

So far, Infinigence AI has raised about 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) in several financing rounds and its staff now number 200, said a report published by The Paper, a leading news portal based in Shanghai, on Tuesday.

The Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center is not just any other incubator. It sort of creates a unique lifestyle in which different firms and entrepreneurs share knowledge and find ways to cooperate with each other. There goes a popular saying about the center: You go upstairs and you can find your upstream partners; you go downstairs and you may find your downstream partners.