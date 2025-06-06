From stage to life: Kunqu Opera's new pathways

Zhao Jinyu, promoter of Kunqu Opera and successor of the Peng School, explains "Kun Opera+" at the Intangible Heritage Forum.

Theater has always been a special space for me – where the lights go out and the voice gains weight, where a pause speaks louder than words. I grew up with European stages, knew the classics, loved intimate productions, but Chinese opera always seemed interesting and different to me. Yet, at the 2025 International Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum in Shanghai, I heard Zhao Jinyu, promoter of Kunqu Opera and successor of the Peng School, present on the topic "Exploring New Pathways for the Dissemination of Kunqu Opera as Intangible Cultural Heritage – A Case Study of the 'Kun Opera+' Concept." She offered a remarkable formula "Kunqu+health." Like yoga, but in a Chinese style – "orchid finger, orchid palm, orchid fist." It's all aimed at developing the mind, motor skills, and inner balance.

When Zhao showed photos of her mentors – people nearly 90 years old, radiating energy – I wondered: maybe Kunqu holds a code for longevity that we just don't yet know how to read. "Everything truly beneficial for health happens slowly," she said. In today's overloaded world, Kunqu might be exactly what we need. In her speech, Zhao admitted she's often been asked why Kunqu is even needed today – that it's too complicated and "too elegant." This doubt became her point of growth. She decided to make Kunqu more accessible and created the concept of "Kun Opera+" – not just theater, but a practice of mindfulness and health. Smooth movements, breathing, even "finger gymnastics" from stage training became part of her educational method.

Zhao said a friend once told her that he didn't attend Kunqu performances because he found them too elegant and difficult to understand. This comment made Zhao reflect on how to connect Kunqu with a broader audience. She began her journey as a Kunqu promoter, but first took the traditional route of learning the art herself. As the saying goes "One minute on stage requires ten years of preparation behind it," mastering Kunqu is a gradual and demanding process, requiring patience and dedication. Zhao noticed that Kunqu lacked wider visibility and influence. She turned to experienced elder artists and discovered what she calls the "health code" within Kunqu. This insight led to the development of the "Kunqu + Health" concept. While Kunqu's slow pace can feel challenging in a fast-moving society, it shares similarities with other health practices like yoga or tai chi that emphasize mindfulness and gradual movement.

Zhao and her team also created a set of finger exercises, referred to as "orchid finger, orchid palm, orchid fist," to engage different regions of the brain simultaneously through coordinated hand movements. Such exercises aim to stimulate neural pathways and support cognitive function. The approach has been introduced in nursing homes and care centers, particularly for older adults with cognitive impairments. It's also suitable for people of all ages, including children and adults experiencing stress. This perspective offers a practical way to relate Kunqu to everyday life. It reflects a broader understanding of intangible cultural heritage as a living practice that can contribute to individual well-being."Kunqu+" continues to expand, exploring links with other areas such as meditation, workplace culture, and parenting. The art form is passed down through generations not only as technique but also as a cultural and artistic legacy. Next time when someone tells you that Kunqu is "too elegant and obscure," smile and offer them the orchid fist. Beauty is not about perfection but about the courage to be yourself.