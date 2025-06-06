Gaokao glory! Parents' 'fashion show' and their enduring love for offsprings

This trend of parents of Chinese gaokao sitters wearing auspicious clothing and accessories to convey their wish for children's success in the exam has become very popular.

Imaginechina

In the next few days, if you see groups of well-dressed people in front of schools in Shanghai, even in the morning, don't be surprised. They are not party-goers, but parents whose children are sitting for gaokao, or China's national college entrance examination. In China, gaokao is one of the most significant events for students and their families. Some parents even take time off work to cook nutritious meals and handle daily errands around the exam period. Unsure when it started, this trend of parents of Chinese gaokao sitters wearing auspicious clothing and accessories to convey their wish for children's success in the exam, has become so popular that they stage something like a fashion show in front of exam sites from June 7 to 9 every year. Many teachers also join in.

The most common dress code is red. The practice of associating red clothing with good luck has long been part of Chinese culture, as red symbolizes prosperity, success and happiness. Parents usually wear red shirts or dresses on the first day of the three-day exam, indicating a successful start, or kai men hong (开门红) in Chinese. Some even wear red socks or hats for added symbolism. On the remaining two days, the popular colors include green, gray and yellow. Green, for green light, while gray and yellow in combination make the Chinese idiom yi lu hui huang (一路辉煌), which means brilliant all the way. In Shanghai, you may also see parents in blue, as "blue clothes" is homophonic with lai sai (来噻), a term in Shanghai dialect meaning very capable. You may see many mothers in traditional cheongsam, or qi pao (旗袍), as the first Chinese character is the same as in the auspicious idiom qi kai de sheng (旗开得胜), which means to win speedy success.

Some also bring sunflowers as their Chinese name xiang ri kui (向日葵) includes a character with the same pronunciation as a word in another auspicious idiom yi ju duo kui (一举夺魁) – to win the championship or a top title at one stroke. Other symbolic elements on clothing include a "tick" emblem, like the mark for right answers, which somehow drives sales of Nike products before the exam. Some parents also wear golden jewellery, wishing their children to top the ranking list, or jin bang ti ming (金榜题名). Shapes also matter. Earrings, rings and necklaces shaped as four-leaved clovers win out as the Chinese name of the plant is xing yun cao (幸运草), literally meaning lucky grass.

Dong Jun / SHINE

From eating to wearing, these heartfelt and culturally unique ways to cheer for children, obviously reflect Chinese parents' deep investment in their offspring's education and high expectation for them, although many parents no longer see gaokao as the only life-changing opportunity, given improved living standards and more choices for higher education, such as increasing opportunities in overseas studies and vocational training. Of course, academic success can feel intense, the underlying motivation is often love and a desire to provide the best possible future for their children. Besides the ritual practices, you also see fewer parents asking children how they did in the test when they come out of the exam venues. Instead, they say: "Let's go to eat your favorite food!" Ultimately, whether through symbolic gestures, emotional support, or quiet presence, Chinese parents aim to convey: "We're here for you, and we believe in your efforts."

The "fashion show" outside exam venues actually is also an informal mark of an end to close parental companionship as the children will depart for a new life and become less dependent on them when they are enrolled into universities, living far away from home and developing new social connections. And one day, they will probably dress up for their offsprings too.