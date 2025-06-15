From Joyce to Toibin: An Irish evening in Shanghai

Tsutaya Books at Columbia Circle has hosted Bloomsday & Beyond–a literary evening that blended homage, dialogue, and a shared reflection on how stories help us preserve what time might otherwise erase.

Saturday's event was organized by the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, and brought together voices from across continents to explore how literary traditions are inherited–and how they resonate across cultures.

Let's start with the title. Bloomsday. For the uninitiated, it's not about flowers. It's about a man named Leopold Bloom, a day in Dublin, and a book–Ulysses–that changed literature forever. June 16, 1904. A Thursday. One man's journey across a city becomes a myth of modern consciousness.

More than a century later, here we are in Shanghai, talking about not only Joyce but the legacy he left behind–W.B. Yeats, Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett, and the newer voices: Colm Tóibín, Sally Rooney, Claire Keegan.

Writers who don't try to impress with complexity, but rather disarm you with emotional precision. They don't scream; they whisper–and you lean in.