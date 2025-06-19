COMAC's quiet presence at Paris Air Show reflects steady, strategic progress
The sounds of military jets and defense contracts dominated the 55th Paris International Air Show. But away from the spotlight, China's commercial aircraft manufacturer COMAC made a quieter yet significant statement that warrants closer examination.
Although the company did not introduce any new aircraft or flight demonstrations, it showcased scale models of its three key projects: the regional C909, the narrow-body C919, and the wide-body C929, which is still in development.
These displays were modest compared to the elaborate presentations by Boeing and Airbus, but they highlighted COMAC's steady progress and long-term aspirations.
COMAC's strategy was pragmatic. The company signed memoranda of understanding with French aerospace group Safran and US-based Crane Aerospace, both related to the C929 program.
While the agreements lacked detailed information, they indicate that COMAC remains receptive to global partnerships, despite increasing US export restrictions on aviation technology.
The C909, formerly known as the ARJ21, is the company's most advanced product. Since its commercial debut in 2016, it has delivered 165 aircraft and is gradually becoming a reliable workhorse.
Lao Airlines and VietJet will operate the jet throughout Southeast Asia by 2025, joining Indonesia's TransNusa. These three carriers now fly 15 routes to 18 cities in the region.
The C909's advantages lie in its ability to perform well under challenging conditions. Its design is well-suited for short runways and high-temperature environments, allowing access to smaller airports – an important factor for emerging markets with limited infrastructure.
The C919, designed to accommodate 158 to 192 passengers, reflects China's ambition to penetrate the core market long dominated by Boeing and Airbus. It aims to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo.
So far, 20 aircraft have been delivered to Chinese airlines, with orders for over 1,000 planes placed.
Its fuel efficiency surpasses that of its peer models by 15 percent, and it can operate using up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aligning with growing environmental standards.
However, there are restrictions on plans for global expansion. Most overseas markets don't allow the C919 without FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) or EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) certification.
Efforts are underway, however, with European safety authorities reviewing the aircraft. A decision may be delayed until 2028.
Still, COMAC's progress in Southeast Asia suggests another path. Vietnam is adapting to China's CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) certification for the C909.
Such bilateral arrangements may offer a shortcut to market access in regions less bound by US or EU regulatory frameworks.
Another key challenge is engines. Both the C909 and C919 rely on Western engines – the GE CF34 and the CFM LEAP-1C.
The recent US restrictions on engine parts cast doubts on future supplies. COMAC is testing its domestic alternatives: the CJ-1000A for the C919 and the more powerful CJ-2000 for the future C929. These projects are not yet complete, but they represent a serious investment in long-term self-reliance.
How does the move affect global travelers and airlines?
First, more carriers may explore Chinese aircraft as alternatives to more expensive Western models. For passengers, that could mean lower fares and more direct connections between poorly connected cities.
Second, China's pursuit of green aviation – such as SAF-capable aircraft – aligns with broader industry goals. As airlines seek to meet carbon reduction targets, these capabilities will be increasingly valuable.
The path ahead is long. Market trust, certification, and production scale remain obstacles. But COMAC is not looking for overnight disruption.
Its approach seems more patient: establish a presence in surrounding markets, provide trustworthy service, and gradually expand globally.
COMAC jetliners didn't roar at the Paris Air Show, but they showed quiet confidence and a clear course for China's commercial aircraft.