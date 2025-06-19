COMAC's quiet presence at Paris Air Show reflects steady, strategic progress

The sounds of military jets and defense contracts dominated the 55th Paris International Air Show. But away from the spotlight, China's commercial aircraft manufacturer COMAC made a quieter yet significant statement that warrants closer examination.

Although the company did not introduce any new aircraft or flight demonstrations, it showcased scale models of its three key projects: the regional C909, the narrow-body C919, and the wide-body C929, which is still in development.

These displays were modest compared to the elaborate presentations by Boeing and Airbus, but they highlighted COMAC's steady progress and long-term aspirations.

COMAC's strategy was pragmatic. The company signed memoranda of understanding with French aerospace group Safran and US-based Crane Aerospace, both related to the C929 program.

While the agreements lacked detailed information, they indicate that COMAC remains receptive to global partnerships, despite increasing US export restrictions on aviation technology.

The C909, formerly known as the ARJ21, is the company's most advanced product. Since its commercial debut in 2016, it has delivered 165 aircraft and is gradually becoming a reliable workhorse.

Lao Airlines and VietJet will operate the jet throughout Southeast Asia by 2025, joining Indonesia's TransNusa. These three carriers now fly 15 routes to 18 cities in the region.

The C909's advantages lie in its ability to perform well under challenging conditions. Its design is well-suited for short runways and high-temperature environments, allowing access to smaller airports – an important factor for emerging markets with limited infrastructure.

The C919, designed to accommodate 158 to 192 passengers, reflects China's ambition to penetrate the core market long dominated by Boeing and Airbus. It aims to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo.

So far, 20 aircraft have been delivered to Chinese airlines, with orders for over 1,000 planes placed.

Its fuel efficiency surpasses that of its peer models by 15 percent, and it can operate using up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aligning with growing environmental standards.