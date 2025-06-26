﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Opinion

Consumer association vows crusade against 'mukbangers'

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  22:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
The Chinese Consumer Association has condemned the promotion of "eating livestreams." Online platforms promoting such shows should be held accountable and penalized.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  22:19 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0

The Chinese Consumer Association published a statement recently condemning wasteful dining practices and extreme mukbangs, or "eating livestreams."

Customers are also advised not to follow, "like," or share such content.

The phrase mukbang, which originated in South Korea, refers to a livestream of a host binge-eating massive amounts of food while interacting with their audience, often as a subtle attempt to promote a specific restaurant, dish, or product.

There are a surprising number of Internet followers for such content, but as the circular points out, it contradicts time-honored Chinese traditional qualities such as thrift, hard work and economy.

When I was younger, accidentally leaving one grain of food on the floor was the surest way to elicit parental kvetching about how valuable the food is and how hard-working peasants are.

The wannabe online celebrities have no such inhibitions. To outdo each other in novelty and attract viewers, these binge-eating influencers consume an outrageous amount of food, such as 1,000 servings of sea urchin, 100 servings of caviar, and 100 servings of crayfish, testing not only their stomachs but also the endurance of spectators.

One young mukbanger battled a massive pot of noodles cooked in pure water, with no salt, oil, or flavorings, and after finishing the noodles, gulped down the "soup."

According to the circular, these practices stray from an enlightened, modern life philosophy based on health, thrift, and sustainability, and are contrary to the spirit of China's anti-food waste law. As such, the misconduct deserves the most serious public attention and should be vigorously opposed.

Excessive fat absorption can cause a variety of disorders, including acute pancreatitis and cholecystitis, as well as obesity, high blood fat, and a fatty liver.

However, some normally receptive audiences are quickly captivated by these live programs, simply because many people want to know how ravenous the influencer is, and in doing so, they play into the hands of unethical, click-baiting sites.

They are particularly pernicious on young people, who have not yet developed a healthy concept of proper food.

Although some influencers pay for their temporary success with their health or even their lives, the audience is absolved of any accountability, despite their complicit involvement in cheering on the extreme artists.

As a result, it is critical to hold platforms eager to host such events accountable for traffic and send a wake-up call to individuals who watch in large numbers.

Given the outcome of previous bans, we have compelling reasons to prioritize ban enforcement.

Platforms that cease to host such content would put an end to all types of reckless mukbangers. These platforms have the analytics and technology necessary to identify these social media accounts, as well as the technology to put an end to the performance. All they need is the willingness to comply.

Content producers should refrain from creating content detrimental to society and instead explore the cultural essence of food by advocating eating in a scientific, healthy, and polite manner. Instead of emphasizing voracity, they should prioritize healthful programs like the "clean plate."

It is time to walk the talk.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     