News / Sport

China archers strike silver at World Cup

Ma Yue
  09:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
China sent a squad of veterans and young blood. In the women's recurve team competition, Zheng Yichai, Long Xiaoqing and Meng Fanxu narrowly lost to South Korea in the final
Ma Yue
  09:03 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0

China pocketed one silver and one bronze medal at the 2019 Archery World Cup, which concluded at Lujiazui in Pudong New Area on Sunday.

The one-week event attracted more than 430 archers, coaches and officials from 40 countries and regions, including powerhouses like South Korea, Denmark and the United States.

China sent a squad that combined veteran archers with young blood. In the women’s recurve team competition, China’s Zheng Yichai, Long Xiaoqing and Meng Fanxu advanced to the final, where they narrowly lost to South Korea and settled for the silver medal. The country's bronze medal came in the men’s compound team competition.

In individual competitions, China’s amateur archer Luo Sha put in an impressive performance, finishing fourth in the women’s compound. The Sichuan Province native cherished the chance of competing against the world’s top archers, saying the experience would help her improve in training for the future.

It’s the 11th year that Shanghai hosted the Archery World Cup. The qualifying and knockout rounds were held at Pudong’s Yuanshen Sports Center, while the finals were held at an open-air venue set up in Lujiazui. The organizers meant to build the event into a “landscape sport” as spectators could watch the competition while enjoying the view of the high-rises in the city's financial hub.

“Hosting the Archery World Cup has helped the growth of the sport in Shanghai and China,” said Guo Bei, president of the Shanghai Archery Association. “Shanghai had just one or two archery clubs about 10 years ago. Now the figure has reached 25 and some 6,000 to 10,000 local reisdents have become regular participants in the sport.”

Meanwhile, 20 archers were invited by the Pudong New Area government for a sightseeing tour after the competition on Sunday. They visited the landmark Shanghai Tower and interacted with people on the waterfront of the Huangpu River.

Ti Gong

China’s Zheng Yichai, Long Xiaoqing and Meng Fanxu (on the left) won the silver medal in the women’s recurve team competition. The gold went to South Korea, with Chinese Taipei settling for bronze.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     