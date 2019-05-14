'Huangpu Cup' billiards tourney begins

The tournament aims to rebuild the public foundation for billiards, a cue sport popular among China's general public back in the 1980's and 90's.

The 2nd Shanghai “Huangpu Cup” Workers’ Billiards Invitational Tournament kicked off at the Huangpu District Worker’s Indoor Arena on Tuesday, attracting 16 teams from five cities and provinces around the country.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Trade Union and the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the event aims to rebuild the public foundation for billiards, a cue sport popular among China’s general public back in the 1980's and 90's.

The final will fall on Thursday and members of the winning team will have the opportunity to represent China at the 2019 9-Ball World Cup which will be held in Shanghai in August.

The Shanghai Trade Union and the Huangpu District Trade Union have been organizing competitions for Shanghai billiards clubs since 2015, involving nearly 450 participants. Last year, a team sent by Huangpu District became the champion of the inaugural “Huangpu Cup” Workers’ Billiards Invitational Tournament. The team then took part in the 2018 9-Ball World Cup and surprised all participants with a third-place finish.