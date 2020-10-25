News / Sport

Dragon sculpture lights up ahead of S10 final

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:56 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
An 8-meter high dragon sculpture was lit up under Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Sunday as Shanghai braces for the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship final.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:56 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
Dragon sculpture lights up ahead of S10 final
Ma Yue / SHINE

An 8-meter high dragon sculpture was set up in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower to welcome the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, or S10.

An 8-meter high dragon sculpture was lit up under Shanghai’s landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Sunday as the city gets ready for the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, or S10.

As one of the world’s biggest eSports events, S10 kicked off in Shanghai last month, gathering 22 teams from around the world. The final will be held at the brand-new Pudong Football Stadium on October 31.

Inserted with intellectual mechanical structure, the silica gel sculpture vividly brings to life the signature monster in the League of Legends game. With the help of AR (augmented reality) glasses, visitors can enjoy a short video in which the dragon “occupies” the Shanghai landmark.

At Sunday’s sculpture lighting-up ceremony, two big screens were set up to allow eSports fans to follow the semifinal between the two Chinese teams of Top eSports and Suning. The winner will take on the South Korea’s DWG team in the final.

Dragon sculpture lights up ahead of S10 final
Ti Gong

The dragon sculpture as seen from another angle.

Dragon sculpture lights up ahead of S10 final
Ma Yue / SHINE

With the help of augmented reality glasses, visitors can enjoy a short video in which the dragon “occupies” Shanghai’s landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Suning
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     