Dragon sculpture lights up ahead of S10 final

Ma Yue / SHINE

An 8-meter high dragon sculpture was lit up under Shanghai’s landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Sunday as the city gets ready for the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, or S10.

As one of the world’s biggest eSports events, S10 kicked off in Shanghai last month, gathering 22 teams from around the world. The final will be held at the brand-new Pudong Football Stadium on October 31.

Inserted with intellectual mechanical structure, the silica gel sculpture vividly brings to life the signature monster in the League of Legends game. With the help of AR (augmented reality) glasses, visitors can enjoy a short video in which the dragon “occupies” the Shanghai landmark.

At Sunday’s sculpture lighting-up ceremony, two big screens were set up to allow eSports fans to follow the semifinal between the two Chinese teams of Top eSports and Suning. The winner will take on the South Korea’s DWG team in the final.

Ti Gong