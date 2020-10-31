Damwon Gaming takes the S10 crown in Shanghai

Over 6,000 eSports fans watched the final of the League of Legends world championship at the new Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

South Korea's Damwon Gaming won the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, also known as S10, on Saturday night in Shanghai.



Damwon beat China's Suning 3:1 in front of 6,000 fans at the newly opened Pudong Football Stadium. The match was also broadcast online to an approximate 200 million people, who stayed glued to their gadgets for over three hours.

Fans cheered when Suning player Bin got a “pentakill” — killing all the five enemy characters in a battle.

Aside from the largely entertaining match, a dragon sculpture, music and dance performances and various other activities ensured a carnival-like spirit at the LPL.