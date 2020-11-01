News / Sport

Inaugural karting campus league held in Shanghai

The inaugural Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League was held at the Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World in suburban Jiading District over the weekend.
Ti Gong

The inaugural Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League was held at the Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World.

The inaugural Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League was held at the Shanghai International Circuit’s Kart World over the weekend.

Karting courses were introduced to primary schools in suburban Jiading District two years ago to foster children’s interest towards motor racing.

The campus league served as a “final exam” for the young drivers who came from six schools — Fangtai Primary School, Defu Road Primary School, Zijing Primary School, Anting Primary School, Tongji University Experimental School and ECNUAS Affiliated Bilingual School.

After field and pile dodging competitions, ECNUAS Affiliated Bilingual School became the champion team. Cheng Ruize and Qu Yuting, both from Defu Road Primary School, were named the best boy driver and girl driver, respectively.

According to Shanghai Jiupu Sports Culture Communication Company, the organizer, karting courses will be introduced in four more primary schools in Jiading in the new semester.

The courses cover motor racing history, mechanics and racing rules. After acquiring basic knowledge, the students will receive hands-on training and visit the Shanghai International Circuit’s Kart World in the latter part of the semester.

Ti Gong

Young drivers from six schools in Jiading District took part in the Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League competition. ECNUAS Affiliated Bilingual School emerged the winner.

Top
     