Tokyo 2020 domestic ticket refund applications start on Nov. 10

Tokyo Olympic Organisers began taking ticket refund applications online on Tuesday, and the committee said there has been no noticeable congestion or trouble on their website.

According to the refund policy announced in October, the organisers only accept those tickets purchased on the official website, and tickets bought outside Japan are not covered. Since the official refund application website only works within Japan, ticket holders overseas can contact the ticket service number asking for help.

Ticket holders can apply for Olympics refunds from November 10 to 30, while the Paralympics refund application opens on December 1 and lasts through December 21. The refunds will be issued late December for Olympics tickets and mid-January next year for the Paralympics.

The Tokyo organising committee has sold 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics, and 970,000 tickets for the Paralympics. All those tickets will remain valid for rescheduled sessions at the delayed Games in 2021.