News / Sport

IOC President Bach to start long-awaited Tokyo visit on Sunday

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-13       0
IOC President Thomas Bach will start his visit to Tokyo on Sunday and review the preparations for the postponed Olympic Games with top Japanese officials including Yoshihide Suga.
Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-13       0
IOC President Bach to start long-awaited Tokyo visit on Sunday
Xinhua

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will start his visit to Tokyo on Sunday and review the preparations for the postponed Olympic Games with top Japanese officials including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced on Friday that Bach will arrive here on Sunday and his first open event will be awarding the Olympic Order to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japan Olympic Museum on Monday afternoon.

He will next visit Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and then hold talks with the organizing committee officials before attending a joint press conference with Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori.

Tokyo 2020 did not reveal when Bach will meet with Suga, but Kyodo news agency said it will take place on Monday.

The IOC chief will then visit the Olympic village and the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, the organizers said.

Bach, who traveled on a charter flight with a small delegation, was originally scheduled to visit Tokyo in May and attend the torch relay in Hiroshima but his visit was canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He promised earlier in Lausanne that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The message I want to deliver to the Japanese people is that we are fully committed to the safe organization of the games," he said at a press conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     