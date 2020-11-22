News / Sport

Amateur One-Point-Win Tournament concludes at Qizhong

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
The inaugural One-Point-Win Tournament, a replacement for this year's Rolex Shanghai Masters which got cancelled amid the coronavirus, concludes at Minhang's Qizhong Tennis Center.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
Amateur One-Point-Win Tournament concludes at Qizhong
Ti Gong

Guo Yimin from Shanghai became the champion of the inaugural One-Point-Win tournament at Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District on Sunday.

The inaugural One-Point-Win Tournament dropped curtain at Minhang’s Qizhong Tennis Center on Sunday. The amateur tournament, where every point is a match point, was a replacement for this year’s Rolex Shanghai (Tennis) Masters which was cancelled amid the coronavirus.

The three-day event set entries for 512 amateur players from around the country. They were paired randomly for one-point matches and winners advanced to the next round. Guo Yimin from Shanghai beat Hebei’s Shen Yizhicong in the final to pocket the 1-million yuan (US$147,000) prize money.

“I really didn’t expect to become the champion,” said the 49-year-old Guo, who played a total of nine matches – or nine points – en route to his crown. “I have been in a relaxed form as my purpose was simple – to try my luck in a brand new tournament and enjoy the fun of tennis.”

Male and female players were mixed in the tournament, though female players had the privilege to choose whether to serve or receive when taking on a male player. All participants were required to take nucleic acid tests, including some 20 foreign residents of Shanghai, to ensure they are clear of COVID-19.

“Though losing an easy ball is disappointing, it doesn’t take away the fact that this is an exciting tournament,” said Matthias Koeppen from Germany, who failed in the second round. “You feel that you are an ATP player here, going through all procedures professional players do. I also made some new local friends.”

All matches were played on the venue’s center court, which was a major attraction for a lot of participants.

“I used to come to Qizhong every October for the Shanghai Masters, but never thought that I would have the chance to play on center court, not to mention with cameras, spectators and all,” another amateur player Wang Xiang told Shanghai Daily.

Amateur One-Point-Win Tournament concludes at Qizhong
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai player Wang Xiang points out his name on the entry list of the amateur tournament.

“The center court is much bigger than the normal courts I have played on. The spacing is all different. There is more ground to cover and I needed to adjust the hitting points, too.”

Wang went through the three rounds to enter the last-64 before failing in the fourth round on Sunday.

“It’s a very different challenge since you play only one point for each match,” he added. “My expectation was to play one point here. Instead, I played four rounds, so it was four times the fun for me. It’s a great party where all amateur and recreational players can take part.”

According to Juss Event, which is also the organizer of the annual Rolex Shanghai Masters, One-Point-Win will become a regular tournament, serving as a warm-up for the Masters.

“What surprised me was the sportsmanship I saw here,” said Michael Luevano, tournament director for both Rolex Shanghai Masters and One-Point-Win.

“Players were all smiling no matter whether they won or lost. We were first worried that there might be some angry people (after losing) as sometimes it’s luck, not their skill, that dictates how they perform in a match. So I’m happy about it,” he said.

Amateur One-Point-Win Tournament concludes at Qizhong
Ma Yue / SHINE

Tennis-themed games were arranged at Qizhong Tennis Center on the sidelines of the tournament.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     