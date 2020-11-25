News / Sport

Olaroiu warns Jiangsu Suning over player signings

Reuters
  21:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Cosmin Olaroiu, coach of CSL champion Jiangsu Suning, says he might not be around next season if the club does not match his ambition in the transfer market.
Reuters
  21:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0

Jiangsu Suning coach Cosmin Olaroiu, who led the Nanjing side to its first Chinese Super League title earlier this month, says he might not be around next season if the club does not match his ambition in the transfer market.

Jiangsu came close to signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid 18 months ago but that was before the Chinese government signalled a change in policy towards investment in foreign talent and the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Romanian Olaroiu said the issue of squad reinforcement had become a bone of contention at the club this year and might result in his departure before next season kicks off in 2021.

"We faced problems against the opponent and we faced the problems in the interior in our club and this made me a little bit disappointed after the final, even though we won," Olaroiu told The Asian Game podcast.

"I want to win and I will always go where exists this wish to win, to clubs that are willing to win. Usually when I don't see this I don't like to stay.

"Until now, I didn't talk with anyone from the club but we will see in the next days what we're going to do for the next season and I will decide after."

Olaroiu took over from former England manager Fabio Capello in March 2018 and brought an impressive pedigree to the CSL after tasting success in the Middle East with a string of clubs.

A league winner in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he led al-Ahli of the UAE to the 2015 AFC Champions League final where it lost 0-1 to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Olaroiu warns Jiangsu Suning over player signings
SHINE

Jiangsu Suning coach Cosmin Olaroiu

Victory over the eight-time Chinese champion in the CSL playoff final earlier this month afforded Olaroiu a measure of revenge and earned Jiangsu a place in next year's ACL.

"I'm three years in this club and when I came they promised me that they would support me in any way to make the team to get a place in the ACL," said Olaroiu.

"Unfortunately this support never came, never ever. Eight players who played in the CSL final, they played in the first game against Guanghzou when I came here. Guangzhou has only two or three players in the full squad that played in that game."

Despite the issues, Olaroiu hailed the performance of his players throughout a difficult season that saw teams forced to play out a reformatted league campaign in a series of biosecure bubbles as a result of the global health crisis.

"When you win titles you appreciate all of them," he said.

"This was the most difficult because actually in all the teams that I have been we were supposed to win the title and the people expect us to win the title, but this was a surprise for us.

"It was very difficult for us because we were not favorites to win this competition, but the players were fantastic. They performed over our expectation."

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
Suning
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     