News / Sport

Iniesta fires Kobe in ACL, SIPG stumbles

SHINE
  00:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
Vissel Kobe becomes the first team to reach the knockout stage of the eastern zone of the AFC Champions League, with a 3-1 win over two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande in Doha.
SHINE
  00:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
Iniesta fires Kobe in ACL, SIPG stumbles
Reuters

Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta in action with Guangzhou Evergrande's He Chao and Xu Xin during their AFC Champions League Group G match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

Andres Iniesta was on target as Vissel Kobe became the first team to book its place in the knockout stage of the eastern zone of the AFC Champions League in Doha on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Spanish World Cup winner put the seal on the win six minutes from time after Kyogo Furuhashi and Douglas had both found the net for last year's Emperor's Cup winner.

With only three teams in the group following the withdrawal of Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kobe’s win was enough to ensure a top two finish in Group G and take the Atsuhiro Miura-coached side into the last 16 in its debut appearance.

"I think they played a much better game than us in all aspects, so unfortunately we didn’t win this game," said Guangzhou’s Anderson Talisca.

Furuhashi had given Kobe the lead on the stroke of halftime when he slotted his effort home following Iniesta’s cut back from the bye-line.

However, the Japanese winger put the ball in his own net 10 minutes after the restart when he was unable to stop Tatsushi Yamakawa’s header from crossing the goal line, restoring parity for Guangzhou.

Substitute Douglas put Kobe back in front when he raced in behind the Guangzhou defense before thumping the ball past Liu Dianzuo and Iniesta, who was declared MVP of the match, sealed the win when he bent his shot into the top corner after seeing his initial effort blocked.

Victory moved Kobe on to six points while Guangzhou remains on one point, level with Suwon Bluewings after two games.

Iniesta fires Kobe in ACL, SIPG stumbles
AFP

Yokohama F Marinos goalkeeper Powell Obinna Obi saves a penalty from Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar (right) during their AFC Champions League Group H match at al-Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. SIPG lost 0-1.

In Group H, Jeonbuk Motors kept its hopes alive at the expense of Sydney FC as the South Koreans' claimed a 1-0 win over the Australian champion.

Na Sung-eun scored one minute before the end of the first half to move his side within five points of group leaders Yokohama F Marinos.

Marinos beat Shanghai SIPG 1-0, thanks to a last-minute goal from Jun Amano after goalkeeper Powell Obinna Obi had denied Oscar from the penalty spot nine minutes earlier as the J-League champion secured its third straight win.

Qatar is hosting 15 teams in the eastern half of the ACL, with the group phase of the competition to continue until December 4.

The knockout phase starts two days later with the final – against Iranian side Persepolis – due to be played on December 19, also in Doha.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Oscar
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     