2020 Beijing Marathon canceled due to pandemic

  12:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-03
The 2020 Beijing Marathon is to be canceled amid COVID-19 containment protocols, organizers revealed on Thursday.
An announcement by the organizing committee said that the cancellation of the competition is the first in its 40-year history.

Upon hearing the news, Chinese netizens took to social media to express their support for the move.

"It's a pity to hear this but I will support the decision," wrote one netizen.

"A short parting is for a better reunion. I look forward to the competition next year," wrote another.

