News / Sport

Hulk leaving Shanghai SIPG after ACL exit

Lancy
Lancy
  00:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Former Porto and Brazil striker Hulk has announced his departure from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG following the club's AFC Champions League elimination on Monday.
Lancy
Lancy
  00:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Hulk leaving Shanghai SIPG after ACL exit
Reuters

Shanghai SIPG's Brazilian striker Hulk

Former Porto and Brazil striker Hulk has announced his departure from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG following the club's AFC Champions League elimination on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who joined Shanghai from Russia's Zenit St Petersburg in July 2016, helped SIPG win the CSL in 2018, ending Guangzhou Evergrande's run of seven straight titles.

Hulk's contract is due to expire at the end of the month and, with Shanghai no longer involved in the Chinese FA Cup, the forward stated that his time at SIPG has come to an end.

"Today is as important a day as the one I presented myself, the day I say goodbye to Shanghai SIPG, a team where I was welcomed with great affection," he said in an Instagram post.

Hulk scored 76 goals in 145 games in all competitions at SIPG, with 49 of those coming in the CSL.

His signing was during a time when Chinese clubs were paying significant transfer fees for some of the game's leading players, with SIPG spending 55 million euros (US$66.87 million) to bring the powerfully built forward to a club then coached by former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Hulk was joined six months later at SIPG by compatriot Oscar, signed for 60 million euros, as the club sought to become established among the elite of Chinese and Asian football, although the ACL crown has eluded it.

Despite playing a key role in its CSL success, Hulk's time at the club ended on a sour note as he fell out publicly with coach Vitor Pereira during the current ACL campaign in Qatar.

The striker gestured angrily towards the Portuguese coach when he was substituted in the second half of the 0-1 loss to Yokohama F Marinos in the group phase of the competition.

That was to be Hulk's last involvement as Pereira dropped him from the squad and, with SIPG eliminated from the competition in the last 16, losing 0-2 to Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe on Monday, the Brazilian has played his final game for Shanghai.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
Oscar
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     